2011 Cadillac CTS-V

+ taxes & licensing
905-844-3273
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
905-844-3273
+ taxes & licensing
Wow hard to find Cadillac CTS-V runs and drivers great tons of power all used vehicles are plus hst you safety you save
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2