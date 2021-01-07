Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Cadillac CTS-V

178,021 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

Contact Seller
2011 Cadillac CTS-V

2011 Cadillac CTS-V

Wow Hard To Find|CTS-V|Corvette Motor!!

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Cadillac CTS-V

Wow Hard To Find|CTS-V|Corvette Motor!!

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

  1. 6514740
  2. 6514740
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

178,021KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6514740
  • Stock #: D0T957A
  • VIN: 1G6DV1EP2B0112089

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # D0T957A
  • Mileage 178,021 KM

Vehicle Description

Wow hard to find Cadillac CTS-V runs and drivers great tons of power all used vehicles are plus hst you safety you save

Vehicle Features

Rear Wheel Drive
n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Oak-Land Ford

2018 Ford Expedition...
 55,848 KM
$52,900 + tax & lic
2006 Ford Focus ZXW ...
 162,344 KM
$2,600 + tax & lic
2015 Cadillac Escala...
 76,937 KM
$46,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

Call Dealer

905-844-XXXX

(click to show)

905-844-3273

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory