Fully open loan,

Taxes and licensing are extra HST 13% and Licensing will be extra.

Finance deals are subject to a $599 finance charge, Financing up to 96 Months depending on year of the car. We are the credit rebuilding specialists. Rebuild your credit while you drive your dream vehicle.

FULL CERTIFICATION SAFETY INSPECTION (for an additional $799/-)

EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE, ask us about our many different Warranty packages, consider our coverage applies anywhere in Canada & U.S.A.

All trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for trusting

DEALS ON WHEELS AUTO

2011 Chevrolet Camaro

193,434 KM

$9,499

+ tax & licensing
2011 Chevrolet Camaro

2dr Conv 2lt

2011 Chevrolet Camaro

2dr Conv 2lt

Deals on Wheels Auto

1155 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

905-815-0333

$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
193,434KM
VIN 2G1FG3DD8B9133045

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 133045
  • Mileage 193,434 KM

Fully open loan,

Taxes and licensing are extra HST 13% and Licensing will be extra.

Finance deals are subject to a $599 finance charge, Financing up to 96 Months depending on year of the car. We are the credit rebuilding specialists. Rebuild your credit while you drive your dream vehicle.

FULL CERTIFICATION SAFETY INSPECTION (for an additional $799/-)

EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE, ask us about our many different Warranty packages, consider our coverage applies anywhere in Canada & U.S.A.

All trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for trusting

DEALS ON WHEELS AUTO

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Reading Lamps
STEERING WHEEL
universal home remote
lockout protection
glovebox
Electronic immobilizer
Outside air temperature display
Map pockets front passenger side seatback

Rear Wheel Drive
Battery rundown protection
3.27 Axle Ratio

antenna
Bluetooth For Phone
8 Speaker System
Wireless PDIM

Power

Console

Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Park Assist
Air Bags
seat belts
Brake/transmission shift interlock

SEAT ADJUSTER

Suspension

engine temp

Grille

Tire inflator kit
Rear diffuser

Steering
Manual
3.6L
Steering Wheel Mounted Radio Controls
Rear Window
SPORT
Oil pressure
fuel
door handles
high-beam indicator
tonneau
cover
V6
Dual stage
GAUGES
POWER OUTLETS
MIRRORS
ENGINE
oil temp
brakes
turn signals
fascia
Front
Passenger
Intermittent
Head
floor
steering column
Convertible Top
Front adjustable head restraints
Theft Deterrent
AUTO-DIMMING
Driver
Lighting
Instrumentation
EXHAUST SYSTEM
WINDOWS
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
Mouldings
body colour
solar ray
transmission fluid temp
4-wheel disc
lockable
passenger detecting system
Lights
body coloured
dual automatic halogen composite
leather-wrapped
steering wheel mounted
Mirror
inside rearview
ultrasonic
Electronic
3-spoke
DRIVER AND PASSENGER
Variable valve timing (VVT)
Child safety seat LATCH -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in rear positions
SIDI
rocker
fixed
variable ratio
manual tilt and telescopic
driver and passenger -inc: air bag suppression
Wiper system
Sunvisors
selected gear
audio system information
outside air temperature
vehicle messages
analog with driver information centre -inc: speedometer
auxiliary -inc: (1) in centre console storage area
front side mounted
front fog
seat side high position
thorax
3-point all seating positions with front pretensioners
power with glass rear window
front and rear body colour
heated with driver side auto dimming mirror
6-way power adjuster with power recliner
front centre with armrest and two front cupholders
Head-up display -inc: digital readouts for vehicle speed
Turn-by-Turn information
phone information
centre console mounted -inc: battery voltage
(1) at front of centre console
interior dome lamp with illuminated entry and theatre dimming
Shifter knob
dual with polished stainless steel tips
Boston Acoustics premium audio system -inc: 245-watt amplifier
sideview
2-way manual fore/aft with power recliner
power with driver and passenger express up/down
single zone with pollen air filter
located within spoiler

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Deals on Wheels Auto

Deals on Wheels Auto

1155 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

Deals on Wheels Auto

905-815-0333

2011 Chevrolet Camaro