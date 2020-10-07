Menu
2011 Chevrolet Cruze

199,050 KM

Details Description

$3,950

+ tax & licensing
$3,950

+ taxes & licensing

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

647-542-7562

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

***One Owner***

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

***One Owner***

Location

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

1071 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

647-542-7562

$3,950

+ taxes & licensing

199,050KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6173037
  Stock #: fk186
  VIN: 1G1PK5S92B7224374

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Crystal Red Tintcoat
  Body Style Sedan
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Stock # fk186
  Mileage 199,050 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Chevrolet Cruze Eco w/1SA Sedan Manual : ***One Owner**** Manual transmission* Bluetooth* Aux Input* Keyless Entry* AC* Cruise Control* Power Windows* Power Mirrors* Alloy Rims* Traction control- CARFAX Verified- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR- FREE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAILING- FREE OIL CHANGE- Extended Warranty Available on every vehicle- This vehicle can be certified for an additional $699, if not certified then as per omvic regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not derivable, not e-tested, not certified. $3950+hst +licensing

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

1071 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

