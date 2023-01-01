Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

118,880 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

Contact Seller
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2WD Crew Cab 143.5" LS Cheyenne Edition

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2WD Crew Cab 143.5" LS Cheyenne Edition

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
118,880KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10039341
  • VIN: 3GCPCREAXBG160705

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 118,880 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST LANDED!! MORE PICTURES & INFO COMING SOON!! SUPER CLEAN PICK UP!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Twin Oaks Auto

2011 Chevrolet Silve...
 118,880 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Accord 4d...
 121,060 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2015 Fiat 500 Sport
 118,200 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic

Email Twin Oaks Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

Call Dealer

905-339-XXXX

(click to show)

905-339-3330

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory