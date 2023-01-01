$15,995+ tax & licensing
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2WD Crew Cab 143.5" LS Cheyenne Edition
Location
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
118,880KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10039341
- VIN: 3GCPCREAXBG160705
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 118,880 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST LANDED!! MORE PICTURES & INFO COMING SOON!! SUPER CLEAN PICK UP!!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3