2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

<p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><strong><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>REVERSE GEAR VERY WEAK    </span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><strong><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1717178988911_6461705873833015 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>((((SAFETY NOT INCLUDED IN PRICE))))</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>WE DONT KNOW WHAT IT NEEDS FOR SAFETY,</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>YOU ARE WELCOME TO HAVE IT CHECKED BY YOUR MECHANIC.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><strong><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE $$$ </span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>LOCATED AT: ***595 SPEERS RD OAKVILLE, ONTARIO***</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>JUST TRADED IN. LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);> **CARPROOF REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>ASKING PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE HST AND LICENSING CHARGES. .</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!! WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR....</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>Office: 905-844-7100</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>Sam: 416-805-7500</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>Rob: 416-990-5016</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>Or Email us at oakvilleautos@hotmail.com 595 SPEERS RD OAKVILLE</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 11px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 10px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</span></p>

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

303,739 KM

$1,495

+ tax & licensing
2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SXT

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SXT

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

$1,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
303,739KM
VIN 2D4RN4DG7BR686105

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 6826
  • Mileage 303,739 KM

Interior

Cruise Control
Overhead Console
Rear Window Defroster
Manual Adjust Seats
Rear dome lamp
Liftgate flood lamp
Rear seatback grocery bag hooks
outside temp display
Dual Glove Boxes
Air filter
Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel
active head restraints
Instrument cluster w/tachometer
Carpet flooring
Black sill applique
Lower instrument panel cubby bin
Observation mirror
Front courtesy/map lamps
LH rear quarter storage bin
Dual sunvisors w/mirrors
Front passenger assist handles
B-pillar mounted 2nd row assist handles
2nd row overhead assist handles

Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
TOURING SUSPENSION
Engine Oil Cooler
Pwr rack & pinion steering
160-amp alternator
700-amp maintenance-free battery
3.6L VVT V6 engine

REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER
Tip Start
Black/Bright Grille
Tire carrier winch
Black door handles
Body-colour fascias
Halogen Quad Headlamps
Tinted glass windows
Accent-colour bodyside mouldings
Belt mouldings
Headlamp time-delay off
Fold-away pwr heated mirrors
Variable-intermittent windshield wiper
Left manual sliding door w/glass
Right manual sliding door w/glass

ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM
LATCH ready child seat anchor system
Dual note electric horn
Rear child safety locks
Advanced multi-stage front air bags
Side curtain air bags for all rows
Front supplemental side air bags
Driver knee-bolster air bag

(4) speakers
Fixed long mast antenna

Oakville Autos

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
2011 Dodge Grand Caravan