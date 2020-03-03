Menu
2011 Dodge Journey

SXT - 7 Passenger, Vani, Camera, Sunroof

2011 Dodge Journey

SXT - 7 Passenger, Vani, Camera, Sunroof

Location

Speedway Motors

1502 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X7

905-334-3034

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 150,696KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4717785
  • VIN: 3D4PG5FG9BT523862
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

New Location: 1502 Speers Road, Oakville, ON L6L 2X7

 

Just Arrived !! Accident Free, Local Ontario Vehicle - Like New Continental Tires. Runs and Drives Good.

 

Perfect Option for family vehicle. Safety Certification Available for $599 + tax

 

Loaded with Navigation, Alloys, Heated Seats, Push Start, Comfort Access, Sunroof, Backup Camera 7 Passenger and much more.

 

Please see pictures for details.

 

** Financing **

We have some great financing deal. For challenging credit, we take great care in positioning each application to ensure approval is guaranteed. Good, Bad or New credit ? We will get you approved and help you regain your credit stability.

 

** Safety & E-Test **

Vehicle SOLD AS IS and as seen and equipped. Safety Certification Can be done for additional charge of $599 + tax. Some Work might need to be done in order to get the Safety Certificate and get vehicle registered. As per LAW, This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition

 

** Dealership Message **

Speedway Motors is committed to providing Quality Cars at a very reasonable price. We pride ourselves for being extremely competitive when it comes to pricing and quality of service that we deliver. Our staff is extremely professional and highly trained so you can make an educated buying decision.

 

** Trade-Ins **

We take all makes and models as trade in

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag

Speedway Motors

Speedway Motors

1502 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X7

