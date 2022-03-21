Menu
2011 Ford Crown Victoria

183,579 KM

Details Features

$6,449

+ tax & licensing
$6,449

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

2011 Ford Crown Victoria

2011 Ford Crown Victoria

2011 Ford Crown Victoria

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

$6,449

+ taxes & licensing

183,579KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8916901
  Stock #: D2B076ZX
  VIN: 2FABP7BVXBX111414

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Stock # D2B076ZX
  Mileage 183,579 KM

Vehicle Features

Rear Wheel Drive
4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

