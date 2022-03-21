$6,449+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford Crown Victoria
183,579KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8916901
- VIN: 2FABP7BVXBX111414
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # D2B076ZX
- Mileage 183,579 KM
Vehicle Features
Rear Wheel Drive
4 Speed Automatic
