2011 Ford Edge

298,767 KM

Details Features

$4,744

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Ford Edge

Limited

2011 Ford Edge

Limited

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

$4,744

+ taxes & licensing

298,767KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMDK4KC9BBA43792

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 298,767 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

