2011 Ford Escape
HYBRID
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
- Listing ID: 10400961
- VIN: 1FMCU5K34BKB49097
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 179,999 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Ford Escape Hybrid 4WD No Accidents
Runs and drives great, everything works, hybrid battery is in great shape.
Rare hybrid Escape with 4WD option !
179,999 kms
Automatic
No Accidents https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=2EfrF/JDwSKKxnX9q4DdI1xmQeaTfhPc
4 cyl 2.5L Hybrid
New tires
Fresh brakes
Used to belong to Transport Canada
Loaded: power seats, bluetooth for calling, aux, power plug, climate control and many more
The car needs rocker panels to be properly certified, that’s why it’s sold AS IS only
Price is $5,999 plus HST AS IS ONLY
With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options:
Oil Change - $129
Rust Proofing - $199
Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield):
3-months/5K KMS - $399
6-months/10K KMS - $599
12 Months/20K KMS - $999
24 Months/40K KMS - $1,599
36 Months/ 70K KMS - $1,899
48 Months/90K KMS - $1,999
Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!
READ IMPORTANT:
This car is available for viewing anytime at 529 Speers Rd Oakville, ON
between 9am to 6pm Mon - Fri & 1am to 4pm Sat.
Call Rus for inquiries +1_6_4_7_5_7_2_8_4_7_9
This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense
