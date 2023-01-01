Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Ford Escape

179,999 KM

Details Description Features

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Experts

647-374-4006

Contact Seller
2011 Ford Escape

2011 Ford Escape

HYBRID

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford Escape

HYBRID

Location

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

647-374-4006

  1. 1694279770
  2. 1694279770
  3. 1694279770
  4. 1694279770
  5. 1694279769
  6. 1694279770
  7. 1694279770
  8. 1694279770
  9. 1694279770
  10. 1694279770
  11. 1694279769
  12. 1694279770
  13. 1694279770
  14. 1694279770
  15. 1694279770
  16. 1694279770
  17. 1694279768
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
179,999KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10400961
  • VIN: 1FMCU5K34BKB49097

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 179,999 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Ford Escape Hybrid 4WD No Accidents

 

Runs and drives great, everything works, hybrid battery is in great shape. 

 

Rare hybrid Escape with 4WD option !

 

179,999 kms 

 

Automatic 

 

No Accidents https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=2EfrF/JDwSKKxnX9q4DdI1xmQeaTfhPc

 

4 cyl 2.5L Hybrid

 

New tires 

 

Fresh brakes

 

Used to belong to Transport Canada 

 

Loaded: power seats, bluetooth for calling, aux, power plug, climate control and many more

 

The car needs rocker panels to be properly certified, that’s why it’s sold AS IS only  

 

Price is $5,999 plus HST AS IS ONLY

 

With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options: 

Oil Change - $129 

Rust Proofing - $199 

Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield): 

3-months/5K KMS - $399 

6-months/10K KMS - $599 

12 Months/20K KMS - $999 

24 Months/40K KMS - $1,599 

36 Months/ 70K KMS - $1,899 

48 Months/90K KMS - $1,999

 

Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!

 

READ IMPORTANT:

This car is available for viewing anytime at 529 Speers Rd Oakville, ON

between 9am to 6pm Mon - Fri & 1am to 4pm Sat. 

 

Call Rus for inquiries +1_6_4_7_5_7_2_8_4_7_9

 

This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Toronto Car Experts

2005 Mercedes-Benz C...
 125,999 KM
$5,999 + tax & lic
2019 Land Rover Rang...
 77,999 KM
$66,999 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Econoline ...
 151,999 KM
$10,999 + tax & lic

Email Toronto Car Experts

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Toronto Car Experts

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

Call Dealer

647-374-XXXX

(click to show)

647-374-4006

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory