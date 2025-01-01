$7,688+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford Escape
XLT Manual A/C
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
289-277-8520
$7,688
+ taxes & licensing
Used
84,123KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU0D74BKB05037
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 84,123 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
Black 2011 Ford Escape XLT A/C A/C 4D Sport Utility Duratec 2.5L I4 FWD
Black 2011 Ford Escape XLT A/C A/C 4D Sport Utility Duratec 2.5L I4 FWD
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Powertrain
5 Speed Manual
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
