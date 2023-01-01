Menu
2011 Ford F-150

213,715 KM

Details Description Features

$9,000

+ tax & licensing
$9,000

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

2011 Ford F-150

2011 Ford F-150

XLT

2011 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

$9,000

+ taxes & licensing

213,715KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10354260
  • Stock #: 3T82Z
  • VIN: 1FTFX1EF7BFD18075

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 213,715 KM

Vehicle Description



BUY WITH COMPLETE CONFIDENCE



  • AutoIQ Exclusive Pre-Owned ProgramLearn more
  • Shop online or in-store, any way you want itGet started
  • Virtual trade estimate & appraisalStart your appraisal
  • Virtual credit approval& eSignature Start your pre-approval
  • 7-Day Money Back Guarantee*Learn more
  • You won't be disappointed!


The AutoIQ Dealership Network came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car-buying experience. With 16 dealerships across Ontario, 14 brands and over 2500 new and pre-owned vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust. Buying a new vehicle is a big purchase and we want to ensure you LOVE it! Have a trade? Want to know what your current vehicle is worth? Ask for a guaranteed trade value for your current vehicle. And regardless of whether you buy a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we have attractive financing rates and flexible terms regardless of your credit.



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls. Errors and omissions expected.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

