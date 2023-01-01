$9,000+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-844-3273
2011 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
905-844-3273
$9,000
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10354260
- Stock #: 3T82Z
- VIN: 1FTFX1EF7BFD18075
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 213,715 KM
Vehicle Description
BUY WITH COMPLETE CONFIDENCE
- AutoIQ Exclusive Pre-Owned ProgramLearn more
- Shop online or in-store, any way you want itGet started
- Virtual trade estimate & appraisalStart your appraisal
- Virtual credit approval& eSignature Start your pre-approval
- 7-Day Money Back Guarantee*Learn more
- You won't be disappointed!
The AutoIQ Dealership Network came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car-buying experience. With 16 dealerships across Ontario, 14 brands and over 2500 new and pre-owned vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust. Buying a new vehicle is a big purchase and we want to ensure you LOVE it! Have a trade? Want to know what your current vehicle is worth? Ask for a guaranteed trade value for your current vehicle. And regardless of whether you buy a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we have attractive financing rates and flexible terms regardless of your credit.
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls. Errors and omissions expected.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Oak-Land Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.