2011 Ford F-150

SuperCrew 157" XLT LOW KM ALLOY NO ACCIDENT SAFETY

2011 Ford F-150

SuperCrew 157" XLT LOW KM ALLOY NO ACCIDENT SAFETY

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 100,600KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4382220
  • Stock #: 2484
  • VIN: 1FTFW1CT5BKD98804
Exterior Colour
Yellow
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Auto no accident low km ONLY 100600 KM loaded with


Power group (Power Windows, Power Lock, Power Mirrors)


CRUISE CONTROL  ICE COLD A/C


TOOL BOX ( can be removed) BACK rack on the


Like new tires  no rust very clean in/out


Comes fully safety certified at no extra cost


Comes with free car fax report


WE HAVE TWO PICK UP WITH SAME COLOR TO CHOOSE FROM


THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2


=====================================


FOR ALL INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL US AT


ROSA AUTO SALES TEL (905 337 9339)


WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER


JUST COPY AND PASTE


WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA=========================================


Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED


WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER 


/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////


///////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE /////////

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Seating
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Exterior
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged
  • Transmission Overdrive Switch
  • Conventional Spare Tire

