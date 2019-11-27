2011 Ford F-150

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
289-837-1234
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Auto no accident low km ONLY 100600 KM loaded with
Power group (Power Windows, Power Lock, Power Mirrors)
CRUISE CONTROL ICE COLD A/C
TOOL BOX ( can be removed) BACK rack on the
Like new tires no rust very clean in/out
Comes fully safety certified at no extra cost
Comes with free car fax report
WE HAVE TWO PICK UP WITH SAME COLOR TO CHOOSE FROM
THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2
=====================================
FOR ALL INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL US AT
ROSA AUTO SALES TEL (905 337 9339)
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
JUST COPY AND PASTE
WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA=========================================
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
///////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE /////////
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2