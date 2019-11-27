2011 Ford F-150

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Auto no accident low km ONLY 100600 KM loaded with

Power group (Power Windows, Power Lock, Power Mirrors)

CRUISE CONTROL ICE COLD A/C

TOOL BOX ( can be removed) BACK rack on the

Like new tires no rust very clean in/out

Comes fully safety certified at no extra cost

Comes with free car fax report

WE HAVE TWO PICK UP WITH SAME COLOR TO CHOOSE FROM

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2

=====================================

FOR ALL INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL US AT

ROSA AUTO SALES TEL (905 337 9339)

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA=========================================

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

///////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE /////////