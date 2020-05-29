Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,000

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

Contact Seller
2011 Ford F-250

2011 Ford F-250

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford F-250

XLT

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Contact Seller

$17,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • 187,000KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5043591
  • Stock #: 2564
  • VIN: 1FT7W2B62BEA00694
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

This unit located at 646 fourth line (Speers Rd and Fourth line) Oakville L6L 5B2      

AUTO 4X4  6.2L GAS 172” EXTENDED CREW 4 DOOR 8 FEET EXTENED CAP, LONG  BOX, NO ACCIDENT LOACL ONTARIO  EASY TO SAFETY CERTIFIED,ADD $1999 TO GET IT CERTIFIED AND YOU DO IT AND SAVE , LOADED WITH ,ICE COLD A/C, CRUISE CONTROL , POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS AND POWER MIRRORS POWER LOCKS  KEYLESS, AUX, TOW

NICE COMBINATION WHITE  EXTERIOR ON GREY INTERIOR 

Comes with free car fax report

https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=dmdlktA3Ub80F7OVDMIjhpRo8zaX8hc2

FOR ALL INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL US AT

ROSA AUTO SALES TEL(905 337 9339)

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

This unit located at 646 fourth line (Speers Rd and Fourth line) Oakville L6L 5B2       

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

///////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
IF this  Vehicle is being sold as is and OMVIC states that we must say this, This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. THIS IS SOLD AS IS AND YOU CAN BRING YOUR MECHANIC TO CHECK IT IN OUR PROPERTY AND YES YOU CAN TEST DRIVE IT  

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Tow Hitch
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Seating
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Exterior
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Transmission Overdrive Switch
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales

2010 Toyota Corolla ...
 134,300 KM
$7,777 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic 4dr...
 0 KM
$15,500 + tax & lic
2013 Ford F-150 4WD ...
 186,000 KM
$14,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

Call Dealer

289-837-XXXX

(click to show)

289-837-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory