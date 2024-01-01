2011 Ford Flex

Menu
date 2024-01-01 LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>WE HAVE TO LIST IT AS IS TO COMPLY WITH OMVICS RULES</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>YOU ARE WELCOME TO TEST DRIVE IT AND HAVE IT CHECKED BY YOUR MECHANIC BEFORE BUYING.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><strong><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE $$$ </span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>LOCATED AT: ***595 SPEERS RD OAKVILLE, ONTARIO***</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);> **CARPROOF REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>ASKING PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE: HST, $10 OMVIC FEE AND LICENSING CHARGES. </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!! WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR....</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>Office: 905-844-7100</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>Sam: 416-805-7500</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>Rob: 416-990-5016</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>Or Email us at oakvilleautos@hotmail.com <span> </span></span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);> </span><br></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>As Per OMVIC Rules we have to include this general statement on all uncertified and AS IS vehicles:</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 11px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 10px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</span></p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1726958256989_6867881488848087 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2011 Ford Flex

356,808 KM

$2,000

+ tax & licensing
4DR LIMITED AWD

4DR LIMITED AWD

2011 Ford Flex

4DR LIMITED AWD

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

$2,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
356,808KM
VIN 2FMHK6DCBBBD26419

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6867
  • Mileage 356,808 KM

((((SAFETY NOT INCLUDED IN PRICE))))

 

WE DONT KNOW WHAT IT NEEDS FOR SAFETY, NO OFFERS PLEASE

RUNS, DRIVES AND STOPS FINE

No hidden fees and no haggle pricing means you know exactly the great deal you're getting.

THE VEHICLE RUNS AND DRIVES, WAS TRADED IN. LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT.

WE HAVE TO LIST IT AS IS TO COMPLY WITH OMVICS RULES

YOU ARE WELCOME TO TEST DRIVE IT AND HAVE IT CHECKED BY YOUR MECHANIC BEFORE BUYING.

YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE $$$

LOCATED AT: ***595 SPEERS RD OAKVILLE, ONTARIO***

 **CARPROOF REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE

ASKING PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE: HST, $10 OMVIC FEE AND LICENSING CHARGES.

BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!! WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR....

CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:

Office: 905-844-7100

Sam: 416-805-7500

Rob: 416-990-5016

Or Email us at oakvilleautos@hotmail.com  

 

As Per OMVIC Rules we have to include this general statement on all uncertified and AS IS vehicles:

This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

All Wheel Drive
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
Independent multi-link rear suspension
Pwr steering
Front & rear stabilizer bars
3.39 Axle Ratio
3.5L 24-VALVE V6 DURATEC ENGINE
Bright polished exhaust tips
EasyFuel capless fuelling system

Cabin Air Filter
Cargo Net
Reverse Sensing System
Universal Garage Door Opener
Electrochromic rearview mirror
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
110V Inverter
Leather Wrapped Shift Knob
Sunglass Holder
Tilt/telescopic steering column
(2) coat hooks
Locking glovebox
Instrument panel storage bin
Front seatback map pockets
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS)
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer
Pwr windows w/driver one-touch up/down
Sliding sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
(3) grab handles
Anti-theft perimeter alarm
Battery saver w/accessory delay
Chrome scuff plates
Message centre w/trip computer
Grocery bag hooks in cargo area
Overhead console w/dome light
Obsidian painted centre stack finish panel
Dual zone air conditioning w/automatic temp control (DEATC)
(10) cup/bottle holders
LaCrosse ash appliques on IP and door trim
Door storage pockets -inc: 1st & 2nd row

CHROME DOOR HANDLES
LED taillamps
Rear 2-speed wiper
Chrome beltline
Chrome tri-bar front grille
High intensity discharge (HID) auto headlamps
Front intermittent speed-sensitive wipers
Fog lamps -inc: chrome bezel
Satin aluminum liftgate applique

Child safety rear door locks
Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
SOS post crash alert system
Front seat side impact airbags
LATCH (Lower anchors & tethers for children) system
Driver & front passenger dual stage air bags w/passenger sensing system
Advance Trac w/roll stability control
All-row Safety Canopy w/rollover sensor
Driver/front passenger BeltMinder system

low oil pressure
low washer fluid
door ajar
storage
outside temp
cargo area
oil change
liftgate
load-limiting retractors
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes (ABS)
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
programmable sound chimes
BeltMinder w/audio mute
lamp outage
Personal safety system -inc: safety belt pretensioners
ambient
Cockpit Integrated Display -inc: compass
driver/passenger temp
Front row centre console w/armrest
liftgate ajar & low coolant
Lighting -inc: 2nd & 3rd row reading
driver seat position sensing & crash severity sensing
Privacy glass on 2nd & 3rd row windows
audio info

905-844-7100

$2,000

+ taxes & licensing

Oakville Autos

905-844-7100

2011 Ford Flex