2011 Ford Mustang

277,307 KM

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

277,307KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9365914
  • Stock #: 2G050XZ
  • VIN: 1ZVBP8AM8B5154172

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 277,307 KM

Vehicle Features

Rear Wheel Drive
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

