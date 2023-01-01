$15,997+ tax & licensing
$15,997
+ taxes & licensing
Oak-Land Ford
905-844-3273
2011 Ford Mustang
GT
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
905-844-3273
$15,997
+ taxes & licensing
176,552KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9740071
- Stock #: P6581A
- VIN: 1ZVBP8CF3B5100387
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # P6581A
- Mileage 176,552 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Oak-Land Ford
Primary
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2