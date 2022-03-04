Menu
2011 Ford Ranger

282,168 KM

Details Features

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc

365-292-5622

2011 Ford Ranger

2011 Ford Ranger

SPORT

2011 Ford Ranger

SPORT

Location

We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc

645 Third Line, Oakville, ON L6L 4A9

365-292-5622

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

282,168KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8648348
  • VIN: 1ftlr4fe6bpa22785

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 282,168 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Air Conditioning
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc

We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc

645 Third Line, Oakville, ON L6L 4A9

365-292-5622

