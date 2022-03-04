$9,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,900
+ taxes & licensing
We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc
365-292-5622
2011 Ford Ranger
2011 Ford Ranger
SPORT
Location
We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc
645 Third Line, Oakville, ON L6L 4A9
365-292-5622
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,900
+ taxes & licensing
282,168KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8648348
- VIN: 1ftlr4fe6bpa22785
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 282,168 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Air Conditioning
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Power Outlet
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc
We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc
645 Third Line, Oakville, ON L6L 4A9