Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Ford Transit Connect

0 KM

Details Description Features

$5,600

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$5,600

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

Contact Seller
2011 Ford Transit Connect

2011 Ford Transit Connect

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford Transit Connect

XLT

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

  1. 5704395
  2. 5704395
Contact Seller

$5,600

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5704395
  • Stock #: 0E274A
  • VIN: NM0LS6BN3BT066186

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents





Recent Arrival!





XLT Duratec 2.0L I4 SFI DOHC FWD 4-Speed Automatic Electronic Enhanced



15" Steel Wheels w/Full Covers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Stereo/Clock/Single CD, Dual front side impact airbags, Low tire pressure warning, Order Code 310A, Rear fog lights, Speed control.



Reviews:

  * Many owners appreciate the Transit Connect's generous space, easy maneuverability, small footprint, good fuel mileage, and easy entry and exit. Good around-town driving manners and overall flexibility are also highly rated. Source: autoTRADER.ca



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only.
Please, No Dealer Calls.


The AutoIQ Dealership Network came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car buying experience. With 17 dealerships across Ontario, 13 brands and over 5000 new and pre-owned vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust. Thats why we offer a 7 Day Money Back Guarantee on most vehicles we sell. Buying a new vehicle is a big purchase and we want to ensure you LOVE it! Have a trade? Want to know what your current vehicle is worth? Ask for a guaranteed trade value for your current vehicle. And regardless of whether you buy a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we have attractive financing rates and flexible terms regardless of your credit.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
ABS Brakes
4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Oak-Land Ford

2010 Ford Edge SPORT
 183,245 KM
$7,500 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-150 XLT
 0 KM
$30,500 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Fiesta SE
 90,127 KM
$8,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

Call Dealer

905-844-XXXX

(click to show)

905-844-3273

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory