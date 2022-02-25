Menu
2011 Ford Transit Connect

68,968 KM

Details Description Features

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
Rosa Auto Sales

905-337-9339

114.6" XLT LOW KM SHILVES CARGO SAFETY camera

Location

1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

68,968KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8271942
  • VIN: NM0LS7BN2BT044363

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 68,968 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

AUTO 5dr CARGO VAN  LOADED WITH POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS,  A/C, CRUISE CONTROL,

BACK UP CAMERA

SAFETY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST

WHITE  EXTERIOR ON  GREY INTERIOR

SAFETY CERTIFED AT NO EXTRA COST

LOW KM  LOCAL ONTARIO car fax  verified and aviable  AT NO EXTRA COST

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=ahBJf8BvoX2qzsKsrQeXkaqLXWFGPaIv

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

WE  HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Steel Wheels
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

