2011 Ford Transit Connect

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,999 + taxes & licensing 6 8 , 9 6 8 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8271942

8271942 VIN: NM0LS7BN2BT044363

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 68,968 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Heated Mirrors Tire Pressure Monitor Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Front Reading Lamps Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Warranty Warranty Available Seating Cloth Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Steel Wheels Additional Features Wheel Covers Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

