$16,000+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
289-837-1234
2011 Ford Transit Connect
CARGO w/Dual Sliding Doors DIVIDERS/ SHILVES LOW K
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
289-837-1234
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,000
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8501057
- Stock #: 3043
- VIN: NM0LS7BN5BT060945
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 71,365 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available STARTING FROM 0% SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
AUTO 5dr CARGO VAN LOW KM ONLY 71365 KM, LOADED WITH BACK UP SENSORS, BACK UP CAMERA
,POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C, CRUISE CONTROL,
DIVIDERS AND REAR SHILVES
SAFETY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST
WHITE EXTERIOR ON GREY INTERIOR
SAFETY CERTIFED AT NO EXTRA COST
CLEAN CAR FAX VERIFIED
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=nzxb0lwDHars/vcJd1lNu1DDwUE/rrSO
THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,
JUST COPY AND PASTE
WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.