2011 Ford Transit Connect

71,365 KM

$16,000

+ tax & licensing
$16,000

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2011 Ford Transit Connect

2011 Ford Transit Connect

CARGO w/Dual Sliding Doors DIVIDERS/ SHILVES LOW K

2011 Ford Transit Connect

CARGO w/Dual Sliding Doors DIVIDERS/ SHILVES LOW K

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

$16,000

+ taxes & licensing

71,365KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8501057
  • Stock #: 3043
  • VIN: NM0LS7BN5BT060945

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 71,365 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available  STARTING FROM 0% SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO 5dr CARGO VAN  LOW KM ONLY 71365 KM, LOADED WITH BACK UP SENSORS, BACK UP CAMERA

,POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS,  A/C, CRUISE CONTROL,

DIVIDERS AND REAR SHILVES

SAFETY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST

WHITE EXTERIOR ON   GREY  INTERIOR

SAFETY CERTIFED AT NO EXTRA COST

CLEAN  CAR FAX VERIFIED

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=nzxb0lwDHars/vcJd1lNu1DDwUE/rrSO

 THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

JUST COPY AND PASTE

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Steel Wheels
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

