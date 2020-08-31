Menu
2011 GMC Sierra 1500

162,700 KM

Details Description Features

$15,000

+ tax & licensing
Good Day Autos

647-575-8421

SLE|NO ACCIDENT|SINGLE OWNER|AWD|CERTIFIED

Location

636 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 5B2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

162,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5738559
  • VIN: 1GTR2VE39BZ223332

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 162,700 KM

Vehicle Description

 Single Owner, No Accident, Runs great, Fuel effecient, Certified

AWD, Alloy Wheels, Tiptronic, Power Mirrors, Rear Defroster, Trip Computer, Keyless Entry, Power Locks, Power Windows, Tinted Windows, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary 12 Outlet

Has new Brakes, Oil Change

*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*

** Customers are welcome to view, test drive and have the vehicle Inspected by a mechanic of their choice **

- Only Pay Listed Price + Tax & Licensing, No Admin fee or Hidden charges.
- We provide a free CarFax/History report on each car we sell

Price Includes:
* Free Safety Certificate.
* Free 6 Months Extensive warranty (6000KM, Covers Engine, Transmission, Differential, Timing Belt/Chain, Water Pump, Starter, Alternator, Seals & Gaskets) (Upgradeable to more extensive packages of your choice)
* Free 30 Day Safety Warranty Through our dealership.
* Free Oil Change.
* Free car detailing by our experienced staff.

* Trade-Ins Welcome; Bring your car for a free appraisal
* Financing Options are available for All Credits whether Good, Bad or No Credit, We'll Get you approved!  (Rates are as low as 4.99% OAC).


We are OMVIC Certified Dealer, Buy With Confidence.
Proud Member of UCDA

Good Day Autos is located at the heart of Oakville on Fourth Line and Speers

For inquiries and to book a test drive please call us at:
Tel :(647)575-8421
www.GoodDayAutos.ca

Address:
636 Fourth Line,
Oakville ON, L6L 5B2


Business Hours:
Mon - Fri: 9:30am - 7pm
Sat          : 10am - 5pm
Sun         : 11am - 4pm


*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*-*

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Included
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

