2011 GMC Sierra 2500

148,049 KM

Details Description Features

$22,500

+ tax & licensing
$22,500

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2011 GMC Sierra 2500

2011 GMC Sierra 2500

4WD Ext Cab 143.5" SAFETY 6 L GAS B-TOOTH 4 NEW BR

2011 GMC Sierra 2500

4WD Ext Cab 143.5" SAFETY 6 L GAS B-TOOTH 4 NEW BR

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,500

+ taxes & licensing

148,049KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6307800
  Stock #: 2714
  VIN: 1GT220CG2BZ351664

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 148,049 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTO 4X4 6.0 L V8 Gas EXT cab  6 PASSENGERS safety certified,Loaded WITH AFTER MARKET SOUND SYSTEM W BLUE TOOTH ,  ICE COLD A/C KEYLESS ENTRY,POWER MIRROS, POWERWINDOWS, POWER LOCK, CRUISE CONTROL, TRAILER HITCH, REMOTE START

NICE ALLOY BLACKED RIMS

4 NEW BRAKES( PADS+ RORTORS INSTALED THE DAY OF LISTING)

NICE COMBINATION OF RED EXTERIOR ON GREY INTERIOR Comes fully certified AT NO EXTRA COST 

ROSA AUTO SALES TEL (905 337 9339) 

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

///////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

EXTENDED Warranty available up to 5 years some conditions apply******

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

