$11,888+ tax & licensing
2011 Honda Civic
SE
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 71,200 KM
Vehicle Description
YES, YOU READ THIS RIGHT! ONLY 71000 KMS!! ITS VERY CLOSE TO BEING LIKE NEW!! DRIVES AMAZING!! SO CLEAN!!! SUNROOF, LOCAL ONTARIO, ONE OWNER!! CALL TODAY!!!
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2011 Honda Civic SE, available now at Twin Oaks Auto! This sleek grey sedan boasts a comfortable black interior and a powerful 4-cylinder engine that delivers efficient performance. With its automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, navigating Canadian roads is a breeze.
This Civic is packed with features that make every drive enjoyable. From the convenience of keyless entry and power windows to the safety of anti-lock brakes and multiple airbags, you'll appreciate the attention to detail in this well-maintained vehicle. Enjoy the comfort of heated mirrors on chilly mornings and cruise in style with the tilt steering wheel.
Here are 5 features that truly make this Civic SE stand out:
- Sunroof/Moonroof: Enjoy the fresh air and sunshine with this fantastic addition.
- Keyless Entry: Unlock your car with the push of a button - no more fumbling for keys!
- Heated Mirrors: Stay safe and comfortable during those frosty Canadian mornings.
- Power Windows: Enjoy the ease of electric window controls.
- Tilt Steering Wheel: Find the perfect driving position with the adjustable steering wheel.
Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a reliable and stylish Honda Civic. Visit Twin Oaks Auto today to take it for a test drive!
THE FULL CERTIFICATION COST OF THIS VEICHLE IS AN ADDITIONAL $690+HST. THE VEHICLE WILL COME WITH A FULL VAILD SAFETY AND 36 DAY SAFETY ITEM WARRANTY. THE OIL WILL BE CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED. WE AT TWIN OAKS AUTO STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! WE'LL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!!
Financing Options Available!
TO CALL US 905-339-3330
We are located @ 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2
PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS
TwinOaksAuto.Com
