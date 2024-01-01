Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>YES, YOU READ THIS RIGHT! ONLY 71000 KMS!! ITS VERY CLOSE TO BEING LIKE NEW!! DRIVES AMAZING!! SO CLEAN!!! SUNROOF, LOCAL ONTARIO, ONE OWNER!! CALL TODAY!!!</p><p>Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2011 Honda Civic SE, available now at Twin Oaks Auto! This sleek grey sedan boasts a comfortable black interior and a powerful 4-cylinder engine that delivers efficient performance. With its automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, navigating Canadian roads is a breeze.</p><p>This Civic is packed with features that make every drive enjoyable. From the convenience of keyless entry and power windows to the safety of anti-lock brakes and multiple airbags, youll appreciate the attention to detail in this well-maintained vehicle. Enjoy the comfort of heated mirrors on chilly mornings and cruise in style with the tilt steering wheel.</p><p>Here are 5 features that truly make this Civic SE stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>Sunroof/Moonroof:</strong> Enjoy the fresh air and sunshine with this fantastic addition.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Unlock your car with the push of a button - no more fumbling for keys!</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Stay safe and comfortable during those frosty Canadian mornings.</li><li><strong>Power Windows:</strong> Enjoy the ease of electric window controls.</li><li><strong>Tilt Steering Wheel:</strong> Find the perfect driving position with the adjustable steering wheel.</li></ul><p>Dont miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a reliable and stylish Honda Civic. Visit Twin Oaks Auto today to take it for a test drive!</p><p>THE FULL CERTIFICATION COST OF THIS VEICHLE IS AN <strong>ADDITIONAL $690+HST</strong>. THE VEHICLE WILL COME WITH A FULL VAILD SAFETY AND 36 DAY SAFETY ITEM WARRANTY. THE OIL WILL BE CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED. WE AT TWIN OAKS AUTO STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! WELL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!! </p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong></p><p><strong>TO CALL US 905-339-3330 </strong></p><p>We are located @ 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2</p><p>PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS</p><p><span style=font-size: 18pt;>TwinOaksAuto.Com</span></p><p><em> </em></p>

2011 Honda Civic

71,200 KM

Details Description Features

$11,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Honda Civic

SE

Watch This Vehicle
11981538

2011 Honda Civic

SE

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

  1. 1733264234
  2. 1733264242
  3. 1733264249
  4. 1733264255
  5. 1733264263
  6. 1733264272
  7. 1733264280
  8. 1733264288
  9. 1733264297
  10. 1733264305
  11. 1733264310
  12. 1733264317
  13. 1733264324
  14. 1733264331
  15. 1733264338
  16. 1733264343
  17. 1733264349
  18. 1733264355
  19. 1733264361
  20. 1733264366
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $790

$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
71,200KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFA1F6XBH011290

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 71,200 KM

Vehicle Description

YES, YOU READ THIS RIGHT! ONLY 71000 KMS!! ITS VERY CLOSE TO BEING LIKE NEW!! DRIVES AMAZING!! SO CLEAN!!! SUNROOF, LOCAL ONTARIO, ONE OWNER!! CALL TODAY!!!

Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2011 Honda Civic SE, available now at Twin Oaks Auto! This sleek grey sedan boasts a comfortable black interior and a powerful 4-cylinder engine that delivers efficient performance. With its automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, navigating Canadian roads is a breeze.

This Civic is packed with features that make every drive enjoyable. From the convenience of keyless entry and power windows to the safety of anti-lock brakes and multiple airbags, you'll appreciate the attention to detail in this well-maintained vehicle. Enjoy the comfort of heated mirrors on chilly mornings and cruise in style with the tilt steering wheel.

Here are 5 features that truly make this Civic SE stand out:

  • Sunroof/Moonroof: Enjoy the fresh air and sunshine with this fantastic addition.
  • Keyless Entry: Unlock your car with the push of a button - no more fumbling for keys!
  • Heated Mirrors: Stay safe and comfortable during those frosty Canadian mornings.
  • Power Windows: Enjoy the ease of electric window controls.
  • Tilt Steering Wheel: Find the perfect driving position with the adjustable steering wheel.

Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a reliable and stylish Honda Civic. Visit Twin Oaks Auto today to take it for a test drive!

THE FULL CERTIFICATION COST OF THIS VEICHLE IS AN ADDITIONAL $690+HST. THE VEHICLE WILL COME WITH A FULL VAILD SAFETY AND 36 DAY SAFETY ITEM WARRANTY. THE OIL WILL BE CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED. WE AT TWIN OAKS AUTO STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! WE'LL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!! 

Financing Options Available!

TO CALL US 905-339-3330 

We are located @ 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2

PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS

TwinOaksAuto.Com

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Twin Oaks Auto

Used 2017 Honda Pilot Touring for sale in Oakville, ON
2017 Honda Pilot Touring 185,500 KM $19,990 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Subaru Impreza 2.0i w/Touring Pkg for sale in Oakville, ON
2012 Subaru Impreza 2.0i w/Touring Pkg 134,500 KM $9,888 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mazda CX-5 AWD 4dr Auto GS for sale in Oakville, ON
2014 Mazda CX-5 AWD 4dr Auto GS 69,000 KM $14,990 + tax & lic

Email Twin Oaks Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-339-XXXX

(click to show)

905-339-3330

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

Contact Seller
2011 Honda Civic