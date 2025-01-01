$9,990+ tax & licensing
2011 Honda Civic
SE
2011 Honda Civic
SE
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$9,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 90,300 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Honda Civic SE / Sport – Low KMs, Sunroof, & Sporty Style!
This 2011 Honda Civic SE / Sport is a rare find with very low kilometers and a reputation for reliability, efficiency, and sporty design. Perfect for daily driving or weekend adventures, it offers a smooth ride, great fuel economy, and premium features.Key Features:
- Sporty Exterior – Sleek design with alloy wheels and a bold stance.
- Power Sunroof – Enjoy fresh air and open skies with the built-in sunroof.
- Fuel Efficient – Reliable and economical, ideal for both city and highway driving.
- Low KMs – Exceptional condition with very low mileage for its year.
- Comfortable Interior – Spacious cabin with premium materials and climate control.
- Tech & Convenience – Bluetooth, premium audio system, cruise control, and keyless entry.
- Safety Features – Airbags, ABS, and stability control for peace of mind.
This Civic is a perfect blend of performance, comfort, and efficiency. Act fast—low-mileage Civics don’t last long! Call today to book a test drive!
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Exterior
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Twin Oaks Auto
Email Twin Oaks Auto
Twin Oaks Auto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-339-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-339-3330