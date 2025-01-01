Menu
2011 Honda Civic SE / Sport – Low KMs, Sunroof, & Sporty Style!

This 2011 Honda Civic SE / Sport is a rare find with very low kilometers and a reputation for reliability, efficiency, and sporty design. Perfect for daily driving or weekend adventures, it offers a smooth ride, great fuel economy, and premium features.

Key Features:

Sporty Exterior – Sleek design with alloy wheels and a bold stance.
Power Sunroof – Enjoy fresh air and open skies with the built-in sunroof.
Fuel Efficient – Reliable and economical, ideal for both city and highway driving.
Low KMs – Exceptional condition with very low mileage for its year.
Comfortable Interior – Spacious cabin with premium materials and climate control.
Tech & Convenience – Bluetooth, premium audio system, cruise control, and keyless entry.
Safety Features – Airbags, ABS, and stability control for peace of mind.

This Civic is a perfect blend of performance, comfort, and efficiency. Act fast—low-mileage Civics don't last long! Call today to book a test drive!

 

Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.

What's Included with Certification:

The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.

At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!

Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.

Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2


(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)

More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $790

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
90,300KM
Good Condition
VIN 2HGFA1F60BH007040

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 90,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

2011 Honda Civic