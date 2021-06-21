Menu
2011 Honda Civic

289,688 KM

Details Description Features

$3,499

+ tax & licensing
$3,499

+ taxes & licensing

Eleanor Motors

905-867-0505

2011 Honda Civic

2011 Honda Civic

LX-S Sedan 5-Speed AT

2011 Honda Civic

LX-S Sedan 5-Speed AT

Location

Eleanor Motors

1058 South Service Rd E, Oakville, ON L6J 2X3

905-867-0505

$3,499

+ taxes & licensing

289,688KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7468665
  Stock #: 670
  VIN: 2HGFA1F69BH009028

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 670
  Mileage 289,688 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Honda Civic LX-S

- $3499 + HST and Licensing 


Ask about our other cars for sale!


We take trade ins!



This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Eleanor Motors

Eleanor Motors

1058 South Service Rd E, Oakville, ON L6J 2X3

