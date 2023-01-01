$4,999+ tax & licensing
2011 Honda Fit
LX
Location
Toronto Car Experts
529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
647-374-4006
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$4,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10103208
- VIN: JHMGE8G57BC801962
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 227,226 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Honda Fit LX FWD 4DR Financing Available
Car runs great, everything works. Bluetooth, A/C, power locks & windows.
227,226 km
Manual transmission
Front Wheel Drive
1.5l 4cyl engine
CARFAX:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=EBB5FpwJVvKLpoxkYjgQEvYDzkYlERQM#accident-damage-section
VIN JHMGE8G57BC801962
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE !
Certified and ready to go
Price is $4,999 (plus HST and licensing) Certified!
With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options:
Oil Change - $129
Rust Proofing - $199
Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield):
3-months/5K KMS - $379
6-months/10K KMS - $599
12 Months/20K KMS - $939
24 Months/40K KMS - $1,399
36 Months/ 60K KMS - $1,799
Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!
READ IMPORTANT:
This car is available for viewing anytime at 529 Speers Rd Oakville, ON
between 9am to 6pm Mon - Fri & 1am to 4pm Sat.
Test drives are available BY APPOINTMENT ONLY after viewing the car in the showroom and liking it.
Call Rus for inquiries +1_6_4_7_5_7_2_8_4_7_9
