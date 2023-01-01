Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Honda Fit

227,226 KM

Details Description Features

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Experts

647-374-4006

Contact Seller
2011 Honda Fit

2011 Honda Fit

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Honda Fit

LX

Location

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

647-374-4006

  1. 1687557114
  2. 1687557114
  3. 1687557114
  4. 1687557114
  5. 1687557114
  6. 1687557114
  7. 1687557114
  8. 1687557114
  9. 1687557114
  10. 1687557114
  11. 1687557114
  12. 1687557114
  13. 1687557114
  14. 1687557114
  15. 1687557114
  16. 1687557114
  17. 1687557114
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
227,226KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10103208
  • VIN: JHMGE8G57BC801962

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 227,226 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Honda Fit LX FWD 4DR Financing Available

 

Car runs great, everything works. Bluetooth, A/C, power locks & windows.

 

227,226 km 

 

Manual transmission

 

Front Wheel Drive

 

1.5l 4cyl engine 

 

CARFAX:

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=EBB5FpwJVvKLpoxkYjgQEvYDzkYlERQM#accident-damage-section

 

VIN JHMGE8G57BC801962 

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE ! 

 

Certified and ready to go 

 

Price is $4,999 (plus HST and licensing) Certified!

 

With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options:

Oil Change - $129

Rust Proofing - $199

Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield):

3-months/5K KMS - $379

6-months/10K KMS - $599

12 Months/20K KMS - $939

24 Months/40K KMS - $1,399

36 Months/ 60K KMS - $1,799

Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!

 

READ IMPORTANT:

This car is available for viewing anytime at 529 Speers Rd Oakville, ON

between 9am to 6pm Mon - Fri & 1am to 4pm Sat. 

 

Test drives are available BY APPOINTMENT ONLY after viewing the car in the showroom and liking it.

 

Call Rus for inquiries +1_6_4_7_5_7_2_8_4_7_9

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Toronto Car Experts

2011 Honda Fit LX
 227,226 KM
$4,999 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Journey F...
 170,850 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic
2013 Infiniti JX35 A...
 164,789 KM
$11,999 + tax & lic

Email Toronto Car Experts

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Toronto Car Experts

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

Call Dealer

647-374-XXXX

(click to show)

647-374-4006

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory