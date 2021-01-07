Menu
2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring

112,384 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

Auto 5DR WAGON LOW KM SAFETY PW PM PL A/C

Auto 5DR WAGON LOW KM SAFETY PW PM PL A/C

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

112,384KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6482614
  • VIN: KMHDB8AE6BU095109

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 112,384 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTO 5DR HATCHBACK WAGON  GAS SAVER LOW KM ONLY 112384KM  SAFETY CERTIFIED NEW ALL BRAKES INSTALLED THE DAY OF LISTING   ICE COLD L A/C KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS,

SAFETY CERITFED AT NO EXTRA COST

NICE COMBINATION OF WHITE EXTERIOR ON GREY INTERIOR

CAR FAX VERIFIED NO INSURANCE CALIMS

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=hnSNRuZQ/FjQAhDqopsjLMoe5D/Fi73s

ROSA AUTO SALES TEL (905 337 9339) 

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

///////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

EXTENDED Warranty available up to 5 years some conditions apply******

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers

