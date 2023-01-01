Menu
2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

207,999 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Experts

647-374-4006

2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

4WD 4dr SC

2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

4WD 4dr SC

Location

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

647-374-4006

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

207,999KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 10065468
  • VIN: SALSH2E44BA277040

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 207,999 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SC 

 Runs and drives great, engine is in good condition, no warning lights. Although sold as is, you can come and drive it and drive it away 207,600 kms  Automatic See carfax here See Carfax here: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=aUiTsGy5Hi5l8NRR5DtAs6NzKXciikaw#accident-damage-section 5.0 L 8 cyl Supercharged AWD  5 seats Lots of luxury options: Heated seats front and back, navigation, Ac climate control (works), Bluetooth, Audio and video, power seats, backup camera, push button start, xenon headlights, air ride suspension, sunroof and many more Brakes and tires are good No leaks suspension is clunky at the back, the front is good, might be the sway bar links or swaybar itself.  No engine or transmission issues Selling AS IS, fresh trade in and we don't have time to certify it for the next 3-4 weeks, looking to sell it AS IS only for now, the price is reflected. PRICE $8999 plus hst and licensing 

With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options: 

 

Oil Change - $129 

 

Rust Proofing - $199

 

Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield):  

3-months/5K KMS - $379

6-months/10K KMS - $599

12 Months/20K KMS - $939

24 Months/40K KMS - $1,399

36 Months/ 60K KMS - $1,799

 

Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!

 

To see and test drive the car please visit Toronto Car Experts at 529 Speers road Oakville ON . We work from Monday to Saturday 9 am to 6 pm.

 

 

To inquire about the car please call Rus

 

6-4-7-5-7-2-8-4-7-9

 

All AS IS vehicles must have below disclosures as per OMVIC rules: 

 

“This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

