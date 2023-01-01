$8,999+ tax & licensing
2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
4WD 4dr SC
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
- VIN: SALSH2E44BA277040
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 207,999 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SCRuns and drives great, engine is in good condition, no warning lights. Although sold as is, you can come and drive it and drive it away 207,600 kms Automatic See carfax here See Carfax here: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=aUiTsGy5Hi5l8NRR5DtAs6NzKXciikaw#accident-damage-section 5.0 L 8 cyl Supercharged AWD 5 seats Lots of luxury options: Heated seats front and back, navigation, Ac climate control (works), Bluetooth, Audio and video, power seats, backup camera, push button start, xenon headlights, air ride suspension, sunroof and many more Brakes and tires are good No leaks suspension is clunky at the back, the front is good, might be the sway bar links or swaybar itself. No engine or transmission issues Selling AS IS, fresh trade in and we don't have time to certify it for the next 3-4 weeks, looking to sell it AS IS only for now, the price is reflected. PRICE $8999 plus hst and licensing
To see and test drive the car please visit Toronto Car Experts at 529 Speers road Oakville ON . We work from Monday to Saturday 9 am to 6 pm.
To inquire about the car please call Rus
6-4-7-5-7-2-8-4-7-9
All AS IS vehicles must have below disclosures as per OMVIC rules:
“This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.