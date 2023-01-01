$11,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
647-374-4006
2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
4WD 4dr HSE LUX
Location
Toronto Car Experts
529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
647-374-4006
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10154682
- VIN: SALSK2D45BA297946
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 198,853 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Luxury Financing Available
Car is in perfect condition. Runs very well, no accidents, no warning lights, has two sets of keys, panoramic sunroof, orange leather interior, navigation, bluetooth. Equipped with the following:
Vision Assist Package (017AM)
Extended Leather Upgrade (032CG)
Transmission Auto 6 Speed Trans ZF 6HP28 (078BS)
Interior Trim Colour TEN - Tan Prem seat/Ebony carpet (TEN)
Metallis Paint (024AZ) LG7 - LOGIC7 Prem Audio (074LI) Finisher - Piano Black (088EX)
198,853 km
Automatic transmission
All Wheel Drive
5l 8cyl engine
CARFAX:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Tfm2mnCBVo2SQEbhlV1u688szPyT66il
VIN SALSK2D45BA297946
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE !
Certified and ready to go
Price is $11,999 (plus HST and licensing) AS IS
or extra $999 for certified
With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options:
Oil Change - $129
Rust Proofing - $199
Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield):
3-months/5K KMS - $379
6-months/10K KMS - $599
12 Months/20K KMS - $939
24 Months/40K KMS - $1,399
36 Months/ 60K KMS - $1,799
Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!
READ IMPORTANT:
This car is available for viewing anytime at 529 Speers Rd Oakville, ON
between 9am to 6pm Mon - Fri & 1am to 4pm Sat.
Call Rus for inquiries +1_6_4_7_5_7_2_8_4_7_9
