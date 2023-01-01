Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

198,853 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Experts

647-374-4006

Contact Seller
2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

4WD 4dr HSE LUX

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

4WD 4dr HSE LUX

Location

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

647-374-4006

  1. 1688751928
  2. 1688752002
  3. 1688752002
  4. 1688752002
  5. 1688752002
  6. 1688752002
  7. 1688752001
  8. 1688752002
  9. 1688752001
  10. 1688752001
  11. 1688752002
  12. 1688752000
  13. 1688752001
  14. 1688752001
  15. 1688752000
  16. 1688752001
  17. 1688752001
  18. 1688752001
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
198,853KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10154682
  • VIN: SALSK2D45BA297946

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 198,853 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Luxury Financing Available

 

Car is in perfect condition. Runs very well, no accidents, no warning lights, has two sets of keys, panoramic sunroof, orange leather interior, navigation, bluetooth. Equipped with the following:

Vision Assist Package (017AM)

Extended Leather Upgrade (032CG)

Transmission Auto 6 Speed Trans ZF 6HP28 (078BS)

Interior Trim Colour TEN - Tan Prem seat/Ebony carpet (TEN) 

Metallis Paint (024AZ) LG7 - LOGIC7 Prem Audio (074LI) Finisher - Piano Black (088EX)

 

198,853 km 

 

Automatic transmission

 

All Wheel Drive

 

5l 8cyl engine 

 

CARFAX:

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Tfm2mnCBVo2SQEbhlV1u688szPyT66il

 

VIN SALSK2D45BA297946

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE ! 

 

Certified and ready to go 

 

Price is $11,999 (plus HST and licensing) AS IS

or extra $999 for certified

 

With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options:

Oil Change - $129

Rust Proofing - $199

Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield):

3-months/5K KMS - $379

6-months/10K KMS - $599

12 Months/20K KMS - $939

24 Months/40K KMS - $1,399

36 Months/ 60K KMS - $1,799

Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!

 

READ IMPORTANT:

This car is available for viewing anytime at 529 Speers Rd Oakville, ON

between 9am to 6pm Mon - Fri & 1am to 4pm Sat. 



Call Rus for inquiries +1_6_4_7_5_7_2_8_4_7_9

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Toronto Car Experts

2011 Land Rover Rang...
 198,853 KM
$11,999 + tax & lic
2014 Land Rover Rang...
 148,347 KM
$32,999 + tax & lic
2012 Audi Q7 quattro...
 163,432 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic

Email Toronto Car Experts

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Toronto Car Experts

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

Call Dealer

647-374-XXXX

(click to show)

647-374-4006

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory