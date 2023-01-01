$7,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2011 Mazda MAZDA2
Location
Toronto Car Experts
529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $499
- Listing ID: 10223541
- VIN: JM1DE1HY7B0120707
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 138,499 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Mazda 2 4DR HB No Accidents Financing available
Runs and drives great, has 2nd set of tires & rims, A/C works, has power windows & locks.
138,499 kms
VIN JM1DE1HY7B0120707
Automatic
FWD
1.5l 4 cyl engine
No accidents! See CARFAX: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=DDbkCHPVOR2SGOZNsiva4En2FE8pxOZ1
Price is $7,999 plus tax and licensing AS IS
or
Certified $499 extra
With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options:
Oil Change - $129
Rust Proofing - $199
Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield):
3-months/5K KMS - $379
6-months/10K KMS - $599
12 Months/20K KMS - $939
24 Months/40K KMS - $1,399
36 Months/ 60K KMS - $1,799
Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!
READ IMPORTANT:
This car is available for viewing anytime at 529 Speers road Oakville between 9 am to 6 pm Monday to Fri and Saturdays 10 am to 4 pm.
Test drives are available BY APPOINTMENT ONLY after viewing the car in the showroom and liking it.
Call Rus for Inquires 1_6_4_7_5_7_2_8_4_7_9
