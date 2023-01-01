Menu
2011 Mazda MAZDA2

138,499 KM

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Experts

647-374-4006

2011 Mazda MAZDA2

2011 Mazda MAZDA2

2011 Mazda MAZDA2

Location

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

647-374-4006

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $499

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

138,499KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10223541
  • VIN: JM1DE1HY7B0120707

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 138,499 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Mazda 2 4DR HB No Accidents Financing available 

 

Runs and drives great, has 2nd set of tires & rims, A/C works, has power windows & locks.

 

138,499 kms 

 

VIN JM1DE1HY7B0120707

 

Automatic 

 

FWD 

 

1.5l 4 cyl engine

 

No accidents! See CARFAX: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=DDbkCHPVOR2SGOZNsiva4En2FE8pxOZ1

 

Price is $7,999 plus tax and licensing AS IS 

or

Certified $499 extra 

 

With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options:

Oil Change - $129

Rust Proofing - $199

 

Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield):

3-months/5K KMS - $379

6-months/10K KMS - $599

12 Months/20K KMS - $939

24 Months/40K KMS - $1,399

36 Months/ 60K KMS - $1,799

 

Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!

 

READ IMPORTANT: 

This car is available for viewing anytime at 529 Speers road Oakville between 9 am to 6 pm Monday to Fri and Saturdays 10 am to 4 pm.

 

Test drives are available BY APPOINTMENT ONLY after viewing the car in the showroom and liking it. 

Call Rus for Inquires 1_6_4_7_5_7_2_8_4_7_9

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Temporary spare tire

