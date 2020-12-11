Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

187,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,488

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,488

+ taxes & licensing

RSA Motors

905-399-3007

Contact Seller
2011 Mazda MAZDA3

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Location

RSA Motors

2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-399-3007

  1. 1609374857
  2. 1609374857
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,488

+ taxes & licensing

187,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6338222
  • Stock #: 402664
  • VIN: JM1BL1KF3B1402664

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 187,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Sold As-Is, no certification available for this vehicle. 

 

ONE OWNER VEHICLE / NO ACCIDENTS / ONTARIO VEHICLE / 6 SPEED MANUAL / HATCHBACK HB

 

**CARFAX AVAILABLE**

**WARRANTY AVAILABLE**

 

*DISCLAIMER* As per OMVIC regulations, This vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Tax and licensing are extra. Our dealership is family owned, we don't have any commission based sales. No pressure sale, haggles, and no hassles. We will try our best to ensure you drive away with the car of your dream! Book an appointment now, you won't be disappointed!

 

RSA MOTORS

2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DR, OAKVILLE L6J 7Y3

905-399-3007

 

WORKING HOURS:

MONDAY TO FRIDAY 10 A.M. - 7 P.M.

SATURDAY 10 A.M. - 5 P.M.

SUNDAY CLOSED

 

**NOTE: DUE TO COVID-19 WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE CALL OR EMAIL TO BOOK AN IN PERSON OR VIRTUAL APPOINTMENT.**

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From RSA Motors

2013 Hyundai Accent GL
 152,999 KM
$4,880 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Corolla ...
 98,620 KM
$10,880 + tax & lic
2015 Audi A4 TECHNIK...
 106,908 KM
$20,880 + tax & lic

Email RSA Motors

RSA Motors

RSA Motors

2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

Call Dealer

905-399-XXXX

(click to show)

905-399-3007

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory