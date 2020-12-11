2011 Mazda MAZDA3

+ taxes & licensing
905-399-3007
2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-399-3007
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
+ taxes & licensing
Sold As-Is, no certification available for this vehicle.
ONE OWNER VEHICLE / NO ACCIDENTS / ONTARIO VEHICLE / 6 SPEED MANUAL / HATCHBACK HB
**CARFAX AVAILABLE**
**WARRANTY AVAILABLE**
*DISCLAIMER* As per OMVIC regulations, This vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Tax and licensing are extra. Our dealership is family owned, we don't have any commission based sales. No pressure sale, haggles, and no hassles. We will try our best to ensure you drive away with the car of your dream! Book an appointment now, you won't be disappointed!
RSA MOTORS
2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DR, OAKVILLE L6J 7Y3
905-399-3007
WORKING HOURS:
MONDAY TO FRIDAY 10 A.M. - 7 P.M.
SATURDAY 10 A.M. - 5 P.M.
SUNDAY CLOSED
**NOTE: DUE TO COVID-19 WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE CALL OR EMAIL TO BOOK AN IN PERSON OR VIRTUAL APPOINTMENT.**
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3