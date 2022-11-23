Menu
2011 Mazda MAZDA3

175,500 KM

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

4dr HB Sport Man GS

4dr HB Sport Man GS

Location

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

175,500KM
Used
Good Condition
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9416536
  • VIN: JM1BL1L50B1392262

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 175,500 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST LANDED!! 2011 MAZDA3 SPORT 2.5 MANUAL!! CLEAN CARFAX REPORT!! SUNROOF, ALLOYS, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH & MORE!! NEW CLUTCH JUST INSTALLED, LOTS OF OTHER WORK AND PARTS INSTALLED! DRIVES GREAT!! WINTER TIRES INCLUDED!! MORE PICTURES COMING SOON.....

PLEASE CALL TO CONFIRM AVAILABILITY AND TO BOOK APPOINTMENTS.

EVERY VEHICLE COMES WITH SAFETY, OIL CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED AT NO EXTRA COST AND NO HIDDEN FEES! WE STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! THE TWIN OAKS AUTO TEAM HAS 28 YEARS COMBINED EXPERTISE SELLING AUTOMOBILES! WE'LL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!! 

Financing available ******FOR ANY YEAR MAKE OR MODEL!!!! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! OAC! Low finance rates available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit)

 

TO CALL US 905-339-3330 

VISIT US 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2

PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS @ TwinOaksAuto.Com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
Bluetooth Connection

