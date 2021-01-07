Menu
2011 Mazda MAZDA5

201,244 KM

$2,699

+ tax & licensing
Eleanor Motors

905-867-0505

Touring

1058 South Service Rd E, Oakville, ON L6J 2X3

201,244KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6525574
  • Stock #: 580
  • VIN: JM1CW2CL5C0101987

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 201,244 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Mazda5

- $2699 + HST and Licensing 


This vehicle is not safety certified.


If not safety certified then as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is as-is and deemed to be not drivable.


Carfax: 


https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=y7kdmc9a%2bj8mhuHqHnpzoK6nX5oaCnUg


Ask about our other cars for sale!


We take trade ins!


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

1058 South Service Rd E, Oakville, ON L6J 2X3

