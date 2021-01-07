Menu
2011 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

166,821 KM

Details Description

$4,799

$4,799

Eleanor Motors

905-867-0505

B200

1058 South Service Rd E, Oakville, ON L6J 2X3

166,821KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6525577
  • Stock #: 582
  • VIN: WDDFH3DB9BJ699647

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 166,821 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Mercedes-Benz B200

- $4799 + HST and Licensing 


This vehicle is not safety certified.


If not safety certified then as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is as-is and deemed to be not drivable.


Carfax: 


https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=4Eg24Ne%2frGC2Pl52rVs%2btqSSbsRTJfFI


Ask about our other cars for sale!


We take trade ins!

