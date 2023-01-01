Menu
2011 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

164,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

MMS Motors

905-844-8667

2011 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2011 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

4MATIC 4dr GL 350 BlueTEC

2011 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

4MATIC 4dr GL 350 BlueTEC

Location

MMS Motors

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-844-8667

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

164,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10528131
  • VIN: 4jgbf2fe1ba708952

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 164,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX VERIFIED | WE FINANCE ALL TYPES OF CREDITS | 

 

Welcome to MMS MOTORS , we are proud to announce being a trusted member of OMVIC. Our goal is to provide you the best customer service in the industry competing our prices with the market by adding low margins on our prices. This means that you are getting a fair and competitive price for your next car purchase Our sales representatives are professionally trained and committed to making your purchase experiences extremely easy, ensuring that you make an informed and confident decision that is right for you. Thank you for considering choosing our dealership for your automotive needs. We look forward to the opportunity to earn your trust and business.

 

2011 Mercedes-Benz GL 350 BlueTech!

 

-Blind Spot Monitor

-Rear-View Camera

-Heated Seats

-Memory Seats

-Heated Steering Wheel

 

 WE FINANCE ALL TYPES OF CREDIT

2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

Monday - Friday 10-6

Saturday 10-3

***647 966 8667***

***905 844 8667***

***Lubrico warranty available ***

***Financing Available for all credit types***

$ 14,999+ HST and licensing -FINANCE PRICE

$ 15,999+ HST and licensing - CASH PRICE

This vehicle is sold without certification. Certification costs $795 additional to sale price+HST. Call us today to book an appointment for viewing. Or visit us at www.mmsmotors.ca

Don't miss out on this deal , MMS operates with low Monthly cost that gives us an advantage in the market for providing lower prices. We are a Licensed Used Car Dealer and a proud member of OMVIC & UCDA. All of our vehicles have CARPROOF Reports

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Rear Seat Audio Controls

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

MMS Motors

MMS Motors

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

