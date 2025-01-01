Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

234,151 MI

Details Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

4MATIC 4dr ML 350

Watch This Vehicle
12065383

2011 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

4MATIC 4dr ML 350

Location

We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc

645 Third Line, Oakville, ON L6L 4A9

365-292-5622

  1. 1736199322
  2. 1736199322
  3. 1736199322
  4. 1736199321
  5. 1736199321
  6. 1736199321
  7. 1736199321
  8. 1736199321
  9. 1736199321
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
234,151MI
Excellent Condition
VIN 4jgbb8gb0ba686333

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 234,151 MI

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc

Used 2014 Toyota Camry 4dr Sdn I4 Auto for sale in Oakville, ON
2014 Toyota Camry 4dr Sdn I4 Auto 361,323 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Honda Civic for sale in Oakville, ON
2008 Honda Civic 333,068 KM $1,200 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Ford Focus 5dr HB Titanium for sale in Oakville, ON
2012 Ford Focus 5dr HB Titanium 390,000 KM $1,700 + tax & lic

Email We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc

We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc

645 Third Line, Oakville, ON L6L 4A9

Call Dealer

365-292-XXXX

(click to show)

365-292-5622

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc

365-292-5622

Contact Seller
2011 Mercedes-Benz M-Class