2011 MINI Cooper

LOW KM|NO ACCIDENT|LEATHER|SUNROOF|BT|CERTIFIED

Location

Good Day Autos

636 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 5B2

647-575-8421

$7,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • 106,700KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4714068
  • VIN: WMWSU3C57BT181859
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

No Accident, Low KM, Extra clean, Certified

Alloy Wheels, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Push Start, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Power Mirrors, Rear Defroster, Trip Computer, Keyless Entry, Power Locks, Power Windows, Remote Trunk Release, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary 12 Outlet

Has new Oil Change

** Customers are welcome to view, test drive and have the vehicle Inspected by a mechanic of their choice **

- Only Pay Listed Price + Tax & Licensing, No Admin fee or Hidden charges.
- We provide a free CarFax/History report on each car we sell

Price Includes:
* Free Safety Certificate.
* Free 24 Month Powertrain warranty (Upgradeable to more extensive packages of your choice)
* Free 30 Day Safety Warranty Through our dealership.
* Free Oil Change.
* Free car detailing by our experienced staff.

* Trade-Ins Welcome; Bring your car for a free appraisal
* Financing Options are available for All Credits whether Good, Bad or No Credit, We'll Get you approved!  (Rates are as low as 4.99% OAC).


We are OMVIC Certified Dealer, Buy With Confidence.
Proud Member of UCDA

Good Day Autos is located at the heart of Oakville on Fourth Line and Speers

For inquiries and to book a test drive please call us at:
Tel :(647)575-8421
www.GoodDayAutos.ca

Address:
636 Fourth Line,
Oakville ON, L6L 5B2


Business Hours:
Mon - Fri: 9:30am - 7pm
Sat          : 10am - 5pm
Sun         : 11am - 4pm


Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Push Button Start
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

