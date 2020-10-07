Menu
2011 MINI Cooper

110,630 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CB&C Leasing Inc

(416)-303-7772

2011 MINI Cooper

2011 MINI Cooper

2011 MINI Cooper

Location

CB&C Leasing Inc

2357 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7X6

(416)-303-7772

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $595

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

110,630KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 5918787
  VIN: WMWSU3C55BT093974

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 110,630 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Premium Synthetic Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

