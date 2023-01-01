Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Nissan Murano

171,599 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Experts

647-374-4006

Contact Seller
2011 Nissan Murano

2011 Nissan Murano

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Nissan Murano

SV

Location

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

647-374-4006

  1. 1679493120
  2. 1679493128
  3. 1679493124
  4. 1679493127
  5. 1679493124
  6. 1679493129
  7. 1679493128
  8. 1679493129
  9. 1679493129
  10. 1679493124
  11. 1679493129
  12. 1679493128
  13. 1679493125
  14. 1679493129
  15. 1679493128
  16. 1679493126
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
171,599KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9749575
  • VIN: JN8AZ1MW9BW150708

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 171,599 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Nissan Murano SV Certified Financing available

Runs and drives great, ready for the road.

Milage 171,999 km

Automatic

AWD SV trim

6 cyl 3.0 L

See carfax here https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=bikupUlG9orA2Qr8u0JJo2mHGu3voNM3

The car is equipped with backup camera, aux, sunroof, powerseats.

Fresh tires and brakes

FINANCING IS AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE

Price is $7999 (plus Hst and licensing) Certified!

With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options:

Oil Change - $129

Rust Proofing - $199

Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield):
3-months/5K KMS - $379
6-months/10K KMS - $599
12 Months/20K KMS - $939
24 Months/40K KMS - $1,399
36 Months/ 60K KMS - $1,799

Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!

To see and test drive the car please visit Toronto Car Experts at 529 Speers road Oakville ON . We work from Monday to Saturday 9 am to 6 pm.


To inquire about the car please call Rus

6-4-7-5-7-2-8-4-7-9

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Dual Moonroof

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Toronto Car Experts

2011 Nissan Murano SV
 171,599 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic
2010 BMW X3 30i
 132,888 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic
2013 BMW X3 28i
 94,500 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic

Email Toronto Car Experts

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Toronto Car Experts

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

Call Dealer

647-374-XXXX

(click to show)

647-374-4006

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory