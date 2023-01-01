$7,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Toronto Car Experts
647-374-4006
2011 Nissan Murano
2011 Nissan Murano
SV
Location
Toronto Car Experts
529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
647-374-4006
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
171,599KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9749575
- VIN: JN8AZ1MW9BW150708
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 171,599 KM
Vehicle Description
Runs and drives great, ready for the road.
Milage 171,999 km
Automatic
AWD SV trim
6 cyl 3.0 L
See carfax here https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=bikupUlG9orA2Qr8u0JJo2mHGu3voNM3
The car is equipped with backup camera, aux, sunroof, powerseats.
Fresh tires and brakes
FINANCING IS AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE
Price is $7999 (plus Hst and licensing) Certified!
With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options:
Oil Change - $129
Rust Proofing - $199
Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield):
3-months/5K KMS - $379
6-months/10K KMS - $599
12 Months/20K KMS - $939
24 Months/40K KMS - $1,399
36 Months/ 60K KMS - $1,799
Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!
To see and test drive the car please visit Toronto Car Experts at 529 Speers road Oakville ON . We work from Monday to Saturday 9 am to 6 pm.
To inquire about the car please call Rus
6-4-7-5-7-2-8-4-7-9
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Windows
Dual Moonroof
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Toronto Car Experts
Toronto Car Experts
529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4