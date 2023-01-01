2011 Nissan Murano

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999 + taxes & licensing
1 7 1 , 5 9 9 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 9749575

9749575 VIN: JN8AZ1MW9BW150708

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 171,599 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Temporary spare tire Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Aluminum Wheels Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Front Reading Lamps Rear Reading Lamps Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player CD Changer Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Comfort Climate Control Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Windows Dual Moonroof Additional Features Bluetooth Connection

