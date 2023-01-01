Menu
2011 Nissan Rogue

191,999 KM

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Experts

647-374-4006

2011 Nissan Rogue

S

Location

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

191,999KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9622201
  • VIN: JN8AS5MV3BW305661

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Purple
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 191,999 KM

Vehicle Description

Nissan Rogue S AWD 2011 Certified Financing available

Runs and drives no problems, ready for the road. Everything works.

Milage 191,500 km

Automatic

AWD

4 cyl 2.5 L engine

NO Accidents! https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=YdF99b1MAirOSW5iVb+r/BTGPX2yxd7V

5 seater

Tires and breaks are fresh

Heat and AC work

FINANCING IS AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE

Price is $6,999 (plus Hst and licensing) Certified!

Only at Toronto Car Experts, if you certify this car, you will receive this car with
-Free oil change
- Free Rustproofing
- Free 3 months warranty from Global Warranty (Longer warranty available at extra cost)

To see and test drive the car please visit Toronto Car Experts at 529 Speers road Oakville ON . We work from Monday to Saturday 9 am to 6 pm.

To inquire about the car please call Rus
6-4-7-5-7-2-8-4-7-9

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Tow Hooks
Steel Wheels
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

