2011 Nissan Sentra
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
87,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10325556
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 87,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LIKE NEW CONDITION. VERY RELIABLE. GREAT ON GAS.
BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE!
WARRANTY UP TO 3 YEARS AVAILABLE! IN GREAT CONDITION INSIDE OUT!
FAMILY OWNED AND VERY WELL KEPT! RUNS AND DRIVES PERFECT WITH NO ANY ISSUES!
NEW BRAKES JUST
FRESH OIL CHANGE
FULLY DETAILED
PRICE + TAX NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES
PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR TEST DRIVE TERMINAL MOTORS 1421 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
