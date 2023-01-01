Menu
2011 Nissan Sentra

87,000 KM

$10,990

+ tax & licensing
$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

Terminal Motors

416-527-0101

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

416-527-0101

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

87,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 87,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KMS ONLY 87,000 KMs

LIKE NEW CONDITION. VERY RELIABLE. GREAT ON GAS.

BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE!

WARRANTY UP TO 3 YEARS AVAILABLE! IN GREAT CONDITION INSIDE OUT!

FAMILY OWNED AND VERY WELL KEPT! RUNS AND DRIVES PERFECT WITH NO ANY ISSUES!

NEW BRAKES JUST
FRESH OIL CHANGE
FULLY DETAILED

PRICE + TAX NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES


PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR TEST DRIVE TERMINAL MOTORS 1421 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON 

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

416-527-0101

