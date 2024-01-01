$5,995+ tax & licensing
2011 Nissan Versa
1.8 S
2011 Nissan Versa
1.8 S
Location
Terminal Motors
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
416-527-0101
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$5,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
198,000KM
VIN 3N1BC1CP0BL497008
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 198,000 KM
Vehicle Description
#CERTIFIED
#2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED
2011 NISSAN VERSA 1.8 4 CYLINDER ENGINE GREAT ON GAS
THIS CAR HAS BEEN MAINTAINED VERY WELL ALL SERVICE RECORDS DONE AT NISSAN DEALERSHIP
#BRAND NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS #BRAND NEW CONTROL ARMS #BRAND NEW SWAY BAR LINKS #TIRES IN GREAT CONDITION # BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE! # FREE CARFAX REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE!
PRICE + HST NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES.
PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE. TERMINAL MOTORS (416)527-0101 1421 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L2X5
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Terminal Motors
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
2011 Nissan Versa