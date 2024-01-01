Menu
<div><span style=font-size: 1em;>#CERTIFIED</span><br></div><div>#2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED </div><div><br></div><div> 2011 NISSAN VERSA 1.8 4 CYLINDER ENGINE GREAT ON GAS THIS CAR HAS BEEN MAINTAINED VERY WELL ALL SERVICE RECORDS DONE AT NISSAN DEALERSHIP </div><div><br></div><div>#BRAND NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS </div><div>#BRAND NEW CONTROL ARMS </div><div> #BRAND NEW SWAY BAR LINKS </div><div>#TIRES IN GREAT CONDITION </div><div># BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE! </div><div># FREE CARFAX REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE!  </div><div>PRICE + HST NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES. PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE. </div><div>TERMINAL MOTORS </div><div> (416)527-0101 </div><div> 1421 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L2X5  <br></div>

198,000 KM

Details

$5,995

+ tax & licensing


1.8 S



1.8 S

Location

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

416-527-0101

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
198,000KM
VIN 3N1BC1CP0BL497008

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 198,000 KM

Vehicle Description

#CERTIFIED
#2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED 
 2011 NISSAN VERSA 1.8 4 CYLINDER ENGINE GREAT ON GAS

THIS CAR HAS BEEN MAINTAINED VERY WELL ALL SERVICE RECORDS DONE AT NISSAN DEALERSHIP 
#BRAND NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS #BRAND NEW CONTROL ARMS  #BRAND NEW SWAY BAR LINKS #TIRES IN GREAT CONDITION # BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE! # FREE CARFAX REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE!
 PRICE + HST NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES.

PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE. TERMINAL MOTORS  (416)527-0101  1421 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L2X5  

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Terminal Motors

Terminal Motors

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

Call Dealer

416-527-XXXX

(click to show)

416-527-0101

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Terminal Motors

416-527-0101

