2011 RAM SLT

206,669 KM

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Experts

647-374-4006

2011 RAM SLT

2011 RAM SLT

SXT

2011 RAM SLT

SXT

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

647-374-4006

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

206,669KM
Used
Fair Condition
  • Listing ID: 9835106
  • VIN: 1D7RW3GK9BS504560

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 206,669 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Dodge Dakota Crew cab SXT 4WD

Starts Runs and drives great. JUST ARRIVED fresh trade in

Automatic

Milage 206699 km

NO ACCIDENTS https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=RcsDfqQUuFvRoe9KNw8RQvpP6lPiasj0

VIN 1D7RW3GK9BS504560

AC heating works

5 seater

Comes with cargo cover for the bed

New battery

The truck drives great , brakes are good. The truck has some rust, and exhaust is leaking. That’s why sold as is only

Price is $5999 plus tax AS IS

To see and test drive the car please visit Toronto Car Experts at 529 Speers road Oakville ON . We work from Monday to Saturday 9 am to 6 pm.


To inquire about the car please call Rus

6-4-7-5-7-2-8-4-7-9

Omvic legal disclosure

“The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold “as-is” and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense”      

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Toronto Car Experts

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

