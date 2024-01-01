2011 Subaru Forester

Menu
Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

Used
156,668KM
VIN JF2SHCDC6BH712591

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6885
  • Mileage 156,668 KM

Vehicle Description

*** VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE (CERTIFIED)***

We are Located ***595 SPEERS RD OAKVILLE, ONTARIO***

INCLUDED IN THE ASKING PRICE:     

* VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE (CERTIFIED)

* A FREE (24 MONTH 24,000 KMS) POWER TRAIN WARRANTY $1000 PER CLAIM UPTO PURCHASE VALUE OF CAR $250 DEDUCTIBLE $39 ACTIVATION FEE

*CARPROOF REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE

ASKING PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE HST AND LICENSING CHARGES.

Financing purchases are subject to additional Administration Fees and Documents fees

BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!!

WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR....

CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:

Office: 905-844-7100

Sam:   416-805-7500

Rob:    416-990-5016

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Tinted Glass
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Chrome Grille
Rear Privacy Glass
SPLASH GUARDS
Variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/washer
Intermittent rear window wiper w/washer
Multi-reflector halogen fog lights
Body-colour folding heated pwr mirrors
Pwr sliding large glass moonroof w/sunshade
T155/70D17 Bridgestone Tracompa-2 spare tire under cargo area
Dual-sided galvanized steel hood w/gas strut support
Raised profile roof rails
P225/55HR17 Yokohama Geolandar G95 mud & snow all-season tires
Stainless steel rear bumper step pad

Safety

Brake Assist
Child safety rear door locks
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Front seat side-impact airbags
Side-impact door beams
Front & rear crumple zones
Transmission shift lock
Electronic brake-force distribution (EBD)
Rear child safety seat ISO-FIX/LATCH anchor system
Front/rear side curtain airbags w/rollover sensor
Advanced ring-shaped reinforcement frame
Collapsible brake pedal & steering column
Driver & front passenger dual-stage airbags -inc: passenger occupant detection system
3-point ALR rear seat belts -inc: integrated outboard shoulder belt anchors

Mechanical

Lock-Up Torque Converter
4-wheel independent suspension
Direct ignition system
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Electronic throttle control
Double wishbone rear suspension
Engine-speed sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering
Stainless Steel Exhaust Tip
MacPherson strut front suspension w/lower L-arms
Full-time all-wheel drive w/electronically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch
Pwr front ventilated disc brakes w/dual-piston calipers/rear solid disc brakes

Interior

Dual visor vanity mirrors
Pwr windows w/driver auto up/down
Lockable glove box
front door courtesy lights
Rear window defogger w/timer
Front map lights
Remote keyless entry w/panic alarm
Engine immobilizer system
Illuminated ignition key ring
Overhead storage compartment
Retractable cargo cover
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer
Leather-wrapped shifter
Automatic climate control w/filtration system
Anti-theft security system
Dome light w/off delay
SPORTSHIFT gear position & mode indicator
Forester embroidered floor mats
Adjustable dash illumination
Outboard assist grips
Cargo area floor tray
Cargo area protective mat
Rear seat heating & air conditioning ducts
Front passenger seatback storage
Adjustable front armrest
3D luminescent gauges w/metal trim
Illuminated driver side window switches
In-door storage compartments
Illuminated tray centre console storage
Multi-function console storage w/removable partition
Soft-grip hand brake
Ambient overhead light
(4) front & (4) rear cup holders
Driver seatback storage
Rear seat illuminated cushion table

Media / Nav / Comm

(4) speakers
Roof-mounted antenna
SIRIUS satellite radio w/3-month subscription

Additional Features

Tint
coolant temp
outside temp
load limiters
fuel economy
Radio data system
auxiliary input
pwr driver lumbar support
full needle sweep on start-up
17 x 7.0 aluminum 5-double spoke wheels
height-adjustable shoulder belt anchors
3-point front seat belts -inc: pretensioners
Tinted windshield -inc: UV protection
upper sunshade band
height-adjustable active head restraints
removable & adjustable headrests
digital dual trip odometer
fuel door location
digital LED clock
2.5L DOHC SMPI 16-valve horizontally opposed 4-cyl Subaru boxer engine -inc: active valve lift system
iridium-tipped spark plugs
glass de-icer
60/40-split flat-folding reclining rear contoured bench seat w/folding centre armrest
4-speed direct control automatic transmission w/Sportshift
Contoured multi-reflector xenon high intensity discharge (HID) high-beam/contoured multi-reflector low-beam headlights
w/auto-off feature
auto levelizer
Reclining heated front bucket seats -inc: 10-way pwr driver & 4-way manual front passenger adjustment
Pioneer AVIC in-dash navigation/audio system w/detachable touchscreen -inc: AM/FM/CD/WMA/MP3 capability
USB/iPod audio integration w/text display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

