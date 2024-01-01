Menu
2011 Subaru Impreza

113,322 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2.5 i Limited Package

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

Used
113,322KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF1GH6C6XBG814943

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 113,322 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Powertrain

5 Speed Manual

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
