<p><strong>Stylish and Reliable: 2011 Subaru Impreza 2.5 Limited</strong></p><p>Get behind the wheel of this <strong>2011 Subaru Impreza 2.5 Limited</strong>, a sporty sedan with a perfect mix of comfort, performance, and Subaru’s legendary reliability. With only 96,000 km, this low-mileage beauty is ready to deliver years of dependable driving.</p><p><strong>Why Choose This 2011 Subaru Impreza Limited?</strong></p><ul><li><strong>All-Weather Confidence</strong>: Powered by a 2.5L BOXER® engine and Subaru’s Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, it’s built to handle any road condition with ease.</li><li><strong>Luxury Features</strong>: Enjoy leather-trimmed seats, a power sunroof, heated front seats, and automatic climate control for premium comfort.</li><li><strong>Smooth Performance</strong>: Delivers a fun and responsive drive while maintaining great fuel efficiency for your daily commute or weekend adventures.</li><li><strong>Technology at Your Fingertips</strong>: Equipped with a premium audio system, Bluetooth connectivity, and steering wheel-mounted controls for convenience.</li><li><strong>Low Mileage</strong>: With just 96,000 km, this Impreza is lightly driven and meticulously maintained.</li><li><strong>Timeless Design</strong>: The sleek exterior, alloy wheels, and refined styling ensure it looks as good as it drives.</li></ul><p>Perfect for city streets or winding mountain roads, the 2011 Subaru Impreza Limited is a versatile and dependable sedan that’s ready for anything.</p><p><strong>Don’t wait—this low-mileage Subaru won’t last long! Contact us today to book a test drive and make it yours!</strong></p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br />Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br />📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br />📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br />(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br />Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p><p> </p>

2011 Subaru Impreza

96,500 KM

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
2011 Subaru Impreza

2.5i w/Limited Pkg

12113072

2011 Subaru Impreza

2.5i w/Limited Pkg

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
96,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF1GE6C63BH503003

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 96,500 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

2011 Subaru Impreza