2011 Subaru Impreza
2.5i w/Limited Pkg
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
$9,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 96,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Stylish and Reliable: 2011 Subaru Impreza 2.5 Limited
Get behind the wheel of this 2011 Subaru Impreza 2.5 Limited, a sporty sedan with a perfect mix of comfort, performance, and Subaru’s legendary reliability. With only 96,000 km, this low-mileage beauty is ready to deliver years of dependable driving.
Why Choose This 2011 Subaru Impreza Limited?
- All-Weather Confidence: Powered by a 2.5L BOXER® engine and Subaru’s Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, it’s built to handle any road condition with ease.
- Luxury Features: Enjoy leather-trimmed seats, a power sunroof, heated front seats, and automatic climate control for premium comfort.
- Smooth Performance: Delivers a fun and responsive drive while maintaining great fuel efficiency for your daily commute or weekend adventures.
- Technology at Your Fingertips: Equipped with a premium audio system, Bluetooth connectivity, and steering wheel-mounted controls for convenience.
- Low Mileage: With just 96,000 km, this Impreza is lightly driven and meticulously maintained.
- Timeless Design: The sleek exterior, alloy wheels, and refined styling ensure it looks as good as it drives.
Perfect for city streets or winding mountain roads, the 2011 Subaru Impreza Limited is a versatile and dependable sedan that’s ready for anything.
Don't wait—this low-mileage Subaru won't last long! Contact us today to book a test drive and make it yours!
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
Twin Oaks Auto
