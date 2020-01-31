2011 Subaru Impreza

We have moved to New Location: 1502 Speers Road, Oakville, ON L6L 2X7





Call 647 328 0970 / 647 285 4300 Now. or Come visit us at 2743 Derry Rd East Mississauga, Ontario, L4T 1A3





Please see pictures for details.





** Financing **

We have some great financing deal. For challenging credit, we take great care in positioning each application to ensure approval is guaranteed. Good, Bad or New credit ? We will get you approved and help you regain your credit stability.





** Safety & E-Test **

All cars go through a comprehensive safety inspection. We don?t take any shortcuts. If a part doesn?t pass inspection then it will be replaced with no hesitation.





** Dealership Message **

Speedway Motors is committed to providing Quality Cars at a very reasonable price. We pride ourselves for being extremely competitive when it comes to pricing and quality of service that we deliver. Our staff is extremely professional and highly trained so you can make an educated buying decision.





** Trade-Ins **

We take all makes and models as trade in