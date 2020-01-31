Menu
2011 Subaru Impreza

WRX w/Limited Pkg

2011 Subaru Impreza

WRX w/Limited Pkg

Speedway Motors

1502 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X7

647-328-0970

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 148,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4630800
  • VIN: JF1GV7F64BG503339
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

We have moved to New Location: 1502 Speers Road, Oakville, ON L6L 2X7


Call 647 328 0970 / 647 285 4300 Now. or Come visit us at 2743 Derry Rd East Mississauga, Ontario, L4T 1A3


Please see pictures for details.


** Financing **

We have some great financing deal. For challenging credit, we take great care in positioning each application to ensure approval is guaranteed. Good, Bad or New credit ? We will get you approved and help you regain your credit stability.


** Safety & E-Test **

All cars go through a comprehensive safety inspection. We don?t take any shortcuts. If a part doesn?t pass inspection then it will be replaced with no hesitation.


** Dealership Message **

Speedway Motors is committed to providing Quality Cars at a very reasonable price. We pride ourselves for being extremely competitive when it comes to pricing and quality of service that we deliver. Our staff is extremely professional and highly trained so you can make an educated buying decision.


** Trade-Ins **

We take all makes and models as trade in

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Luggage Rack
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

