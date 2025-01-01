2011 Subaru Legacy

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><strong><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black; background: white;>A VALID SAFETY (CERTIFIED) IS INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><strong><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: rgb(58, 58, 58); background: white;>NO HIDDEN FEES</span></strong><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: rgb(58, 58, 58); background: white;> and <strong>NO HAGGLE PRICING </strong>means you know exactly the great deal you are getting.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>INCLUDED IN THE ASKING PRICE:     </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black; background: white;>* VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE <strong>(CERTIFIED)</strong></span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>* A FREE (24 MONTH or 24,000 KMS) POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, $1000 PER CLAIM UPTO PURCHASE VALUE OF CAR $250 DEDUCTIBLE $39 ACTIVATION FEE</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>*CARPROOF REPORT PROVIDED WITH EVERY VEHICLE</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: rgb(58, 58, 58); background: white;>Price shown excludes</span><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;> HST, $12.50 OMVIC FEE AND LICENSING CHARGES.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>Financing purchases are subject to additional Administration Fees and Documents fees</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!!</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR, WE WILL BUY IT.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><strong><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>Office: 905-844-7100</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><strong><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>Or Email at:</span></strong><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;><span>  </span><strong>oakvilleautos@hotmail.com</strong></span></p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1742078223074_3368131082931882 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2011 Subaru Legacy

116,770 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Subaru Legacy

4dr Sdn H4 Auto 2.5i Prem

Watch This Vehicle
12287859

2011 Subaru Legacy

4dr Sdn H4 Auto 2.5i Prem

Location

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

Contact Seller

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
116,770KM
VIN 4S3BMHB68B3210103

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 116,770 KM

Vehicle Description

A VALID SAFETY (CERTIFIED) IS INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE

NO HIDDEN FEES and NO HAGGLE PRICING means you know exactly the great deal you are getting.

INCLUDED IN THE ASKING PRICE:     

* VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE (CERTIFIED)

* A FREE (24 MONTH or 24,000 KMS) POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, $1000 PER CLAIM UPTO PURCHASE VALUE OF CAR $250 DEDUCTIBLE $39 ACTIVATION FEE

*CARPROOF REPORT PROVIDED WITH EVERY VEHICLE

Price shown excludes HST, $12.50 OMVIC FEE AND LICENSING CHARGES.

Financing purchases are subject to additional Administration Fees and Documents fees

BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!!

WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR, WE WILL BUY IT.

CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:

Office: 905-844-7100

Or Email at:  oakvilleautos@hotmail.com

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Anti-theft engine immobilizer
Rear Window Defroster
Cloth Upholstery
Tilt/telescopic steering column
Air filtration system
In-glass antenna
Illuminated ignition switch ring
Instrument panel storage bin w/door
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors w/lids
Front bucket seats w/10-way pwr driver seat

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
P205/60R16 all-season tires
Electronic throttle control (ETC)
2.5L SOHC SMPI 16-valve 4-cyl boxer engine
Symmetrical all-wheel drive

Safety

Brake Assist
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear child safety locks
Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
Driver & front passenger dual-stage airbags (SRS)
3-point height-adjustable front seatbelts w/pretensioners
Passenger Airbag on/off switch
3-point rear seatbelts on all seating positions
Safety brake pedal system
Vehicle Dynamics Control (VDC)
Front & rear side curtain airbags (SRS)
LATCH child safety seat anchorage system
Daytime running lights (DRL)

Exterior

Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Body color manual-folding pwr mirrors
Body color door handles
Windshield gradient shade band

Media / Nav / Comm

(4) speakers

Power Options

Pwr windows w/driver-side auto up/down

Seating

Rear 60/40 split fold-down bench seat w/armrest headrests on all seating positions

Comfort

Overhead console w/sunglasses holder & ambient light

Additional Features

16 ALLOY WHEELS
Aux input
dome
outside temp
fuel economy
force limiters
Lighting-inc: front door courtesy
illuminated switches
dual front map
4-wheel Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) w/Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Auto-on 4-beam headlights
Single chrome exhaust tip
Front active headrests
Off-black carpeting
(2) Trunk area grocery bag hooks
Aerodynamic body color body side ground effects
Driver & front passenger side impact airbags (SRS)
McPherson strut front/double-wishbone rear suspension
Pwr-assisted steering
AM/FM stereo w/CD player -inc: MP3/WMA playback
Cup holders -inc: dual in center console
front/rear door trim panels
dual in rear seat armrest
Instrumentation -inc: dual-mode digital trip odometer
digital gear indicator readout
Multi-function display -inc: clock

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Oakville Autos

Used 2004 Toyota Corolla 4dr Sdn Automatic CE for sale in Oakville, ON
2004 Toyota Corolla 4dr Sdn Automatic CE 226,160 KM $4,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Subaru Legacy 4dr Sdn H4 Auto 2.5i Prem for sale in Oakville, ON
2011 Subaru Legacy 4dr Sdn H4 Auto 2.5i Prem 116,770 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 5dr 535i xDrive Gran Turismo AWD for sale in Oakville, ON
2011 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 5dr 535i xDrive Gran Turismo AWD 200,386 KM $6,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Oakville Autos

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oakville Autos

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-844-XXXX

(click to show)

905-844-7100

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Oakville Autos

905-844-7100

Contact Seller
2011 Subaru Legacy