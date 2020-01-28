Menu
2011 Toyota Camry

SE

2011 Toyota Camry

SE

RSA Motors

2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-399-3007

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 95,589KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4565445
  • Stock #: 697944
  • VIN: 4T1BF3EK6BU697944
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

All our vehicle are pre-inspected, we offer certification. TOYOTA inspection available upon request. Extended warranty options available on every vehicle for your peace of mind.


NO ACCIDENTS - CLEAN CARFAX


LEATHER

SUNROOF

HEATED SEATS

POWER MIRRORS

POWER OPTIONS


**CARFAX AVAILABLE**


**FINANCING AVAILABLE**


**WARRANTY AVAILABLE**


Finance this vehicle! We have financing available for all types of credit history. Good credit, or bad credit...all welcome! We can help whether youre in a consumer proposal, divorce, negative equity, student, new to Canada, no credit. Prime, non-prime and in-house financing available. *DISCLAIMER* As per OMVIC regulations, This vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification package is available for $499. Vehicle is drivable and can be licensed after certification is done. Tax and licensing are extra. Certification package includes safety done by a professional mechanic with 20+ years of experience, new oil change, new wipers, all fluids topped up. Our dealership is family owned, we don't have any commission based sales. No pressure sale, haggles, and no hassles. We will try our best to ensure you drive away with the car of your dream! Book an appointment now, you won't be disappointed!


RSA MOTORS


2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DR

OAKVILLE L6J 7Y3

905-399-3007


WORKING HOURS:

MONDAY TO FRIDAY 11 A.M. - 7 P.M.

SATURDAY 11 A.M. -6 P.M.

SUNDAY 11 A.M.- 3 P.M.


**NOTE: IF NONE OF THESE TIMINGS WORK FOR YOU, GIVE US A CALL TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT OUTSIDE OF OUR WORKING HOURS.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Wheel Locks
  • Manual Steering
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

RSA Motors

2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

