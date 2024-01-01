Menu
A VALID SAFETY (CERTIFIED) IS INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE
NO HIDDEN FEES and NO HAGGLE PRICING means you know exactly the great deal you are getting.
INCLUDED IN THE ASKING PRICE:     
* VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE (CERTIFIED)
* A FREE (24 MONTH or 24,000 KMS) POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, $1000 PER CLAIM UPTO PURCHASE VALUE OF CAR $250 DEDUCTIBLE $39 ACTIVATION FEE
*CARPROOF REPORT PROVIDED WITH EVERY VEHICLE
Price shown excludes HST, $12.50 OMVIC FEE AND LICENSING CHARGES.
Financing purchases are subject to additional Administration Fees and Documents fees
BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!!
WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR, WE WILL BUY IT.
CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:
Office: 905-844-7100
Sam:   416-805-7500
Rob:    416-990-5016
Or Email at:  oakvilleautos@hotmail.com

2011 Toyota Corolla

220,637 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
2011 Toyota Corolla

4dr Sdn Automatic CE

2011 Toyota Corolla

4dr Sdn Automatic CE

Location

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
220,637KM
VIN 2T1BU4EE1BC609387

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 220,637 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Halogen Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Folding pwr heated body-coloured mirrors
Front windshield acoustic glass

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Stainless Steel exhaust system
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Electric pwr rack & pinion steering
Front ventilated disc & rear drum brakes
1.8L DOHC 16-valve dual VVT-i I4 engine
Sound insulating engine cover
Rear torsion beam suspension -inc: coil springs
Direct ignition system (DIS)
Electric throttle control system w/intelligence

Interior

Front & rear cup holders
Digital clock
Illuminated Entry
Rear seat heater ducts
Rear window defroster w/timer
Carpeted floor mats
Driver footrest
Fadeout dome lamp
accessory pwr outlet
Front & rear assist grips
Upper & lower glove box
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Cargo area side storage compartments
Centre console storage pockets
Driver coin case compartment
Front & rear door bottle holders
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer
Rear folding 60/40 split bench seat -inc: vertical headrest adjustment
Driver & front passenger opening door pockets & map pockets
Deodorizing air filter

Safety

Child safety rear door locks
seat belt
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Front & rear side curtain air bags
Front seat belt pretensioners
3-point lap & shoulder belts for all seating positions
Active front head rests w/whiplash protection
Dual-stage driver & front passenger air bags w/passenger status indicator
Front side air bags
Rear outboard seat belt comfort guides
Brake assist (BA)
Smart stop technology (SST)

Suspension

coil springs

Additional Features

door ajar
force limiters
headlamps on
Warnings -inc: low fuel
oil & washer fluid
B-pillar adjustment
water & outside temp
Front independent Macpherson suspension -inc: gas struts
dust
pollen

2011 Toyota Corolla